Logitech G515 Lightspeed TKL review: Almost perfect

The Logitech G515 is the company’s new low-profile keyboard. Featuring tri-mode wireless and a handful of sought-after upgrades, is it worth picking up?

Nearly all of the major companies in the gaming keyboard space have worked to improve the overall quality of their products in recent years. Some have been adding things like sound dampening, hot-swappable switches, and higher-quality keycaps.

Corsair applied these with the K65 Plus, HyperX did it with the Alloy Rise, and now Logitech has come out swinging with the G515 Lightspeed. However, a few things hold it back from being a perfect keyboard.

Key Specs

Switch type : Lubed Kailh Browns

: Lubed Kailh Browns Keycaps : Doubleshot PBT

: Doubleshot PBT Connectivity : USB-C, Bluetooth, 2.4Ghz

: USB-C, Bluetooth, 2.4Ghz Form Factor : Tenkeyless

: Tenkeyless Lighting : RGB

: RGB Features: Low profile, Lightspeed Wireless, lubed switches, long battery life

Low profile, Lightspeed Wireless, lubed switches, long battery life Price: $139.99

Design

Logitech is well-known for its low-profile keyboards, thanks to the popular G915. The new Logitech G515 is a wonderful change-up in design.

They’ve opted to not use any media or macro keys on the G515. This creates a slim and compact TKL design for customers wanting a more minimal gaming keyboard. At the top, you’ll find buttons to toggle between Lightspeed wireless, Bluetooth, and a Game Mode that allows you to disable keys that may be bothersome if accidentally pressed in game.

Straight across from those buttons, you’ll find the Caps Lock and Battery Level indicators. The keyboard is rather subtle, with very minimal branding across the whole thing.

I absolutely love it when brands don’t plaster their logo across peripherals, and the only place you’ll find any sign of Logitech is on the right side. They’ve opted for a non-descript “G515” printed beside an embossed Logitech G symbol.

On the underside, you get two adjustable feet with multiple-angle options. You’ll also find the Lightspeed wireless dongle tucked away in its dedicated spot.

This isn’t a flashy keyboard and I’m here for it. Mixing subtlety without losing sought-after gaming features is something that I’d love to see more often.

Features

The Logitech G515 uses low-profile Kailh switches, and the whole keyboard is super thin at just 22mm high when lying flat. It’s topped with double-shot PBT keycaps, too, which means they won’t end up worn down as quickly as the G915’s ABS keycaps.

Logitech has added some very worthwhile enthusiast-level mods to the keyboard. They’ve added sound-dampening foam and lube in the switches and stabilizers. It’s these little touches that separate the keyboard from the crowd.

I didn’t love that the G515 doesn’t offer hot-swappable switches, though. There are plenty of low-profile keyboards like the NuPhy Air 75 V2 that provide it, and I really would have liked to see it from Logitech here.

Battery Life

Logitech claims it has optimized the battery for the G515. These claims include a 36-hour battery life with the RGB turned way up and using LightSpeed wireless to connect. Supposedly this can extend up to 625 hours if the RGB is turned off.

Putting this to the test while working throughout the day, it lasted about nine days before I had to reach for a charging cable. It’s safe to say that Logitech’s come close enough for most people, although this may vary depending on your gaming sessions.

Gaming Performance

While the Logitech G515 is marketed as a gaming keyboard, it lacks sought-after features that make it faster like Hall Effect switches and Rapid trigger.

That doesn’t mean it’s not worthy, however. I found it to be quite wonderful in Warzone and Palworld with no noticeable lag when quickly pressing keys over 2.4 GHz wireless.

Logitech’s Keycontrol feature in its G Hub software gives you endless ways to program key binds, and would be great for games like World of Warcraft or Diablo 4.

Typing Performance

I’m very pleasantly surprised by the Logitech G515. The sound-dampening inside of the keyboard paired with a well-built body, lubed switches, and PBT keycaps make it an excellent time overall.

It’s only available in tactile and linear switches, so those after clicky switches should look elsewhere. This is just one of the many reasons why I wish Logitech would have opted for a hot-swappable PCB to allow users to change out switches.

Should you buy it?

Overall, the Logitech G515 LightSpeed TKL is a wonderful release from the iconic gaming company and well worth the $140 they’ve priced it at despite its few downfalls like lack of hot-swap switches.

Those looking for a faster keyboard for gaming, though, should look at the similarly-priced Akko MOD007 PC.

The Verdict – 4/5

The Logitech G515 Lightspeed is a wonderful addition to the company’s lineup and is one of the best keyboards I’ve used from them in recent memory.

However, the lack of hot-swappable switches really takes away from the keyboard’s overall allure for those after more control over their hardware. If you can put up with what you’re given, this might be the one for you.