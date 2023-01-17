Keychron’s popular Q1 goes pro with wireless functionality

Keychron, a custom keyboard company has announced that it is upgrading the incredibly popular Q1 keyboard with a wireless “Pro” variant, and is available to pre-order from Kickstarter now.

Keychron’s popular Q1 shattered minds when it landed on the scene in 2021. The board offered a 75% expanded layout keyboard with premium features rarely seen at its original price point. double-gasket mounts, in addition to ample room for modifications, slung the brand into popularity. It has since followed suit with larger and smaller “Q”-series keyboards.

Now, competition is heating up with mainstream and lifestyle brands like ASUS and Higround, meaning that Keychron has now gone back to the drawing board, and has revamped the Q1 into the Q1 Pro, which sports a healthy slew of new features previously unseen in the original release. Just remember that these are not gaming keyboards, and might not have the best gaming features.

Keychron Q1 Pro specifications

Battery : 4000 mAh (up to 300 hours)

: 4000 mAh (up to 300 hours) Connectivity : USB-C, Bluetooth 5.1

: USB-C, Bluetooth 5.1 Platforms : Mac, Windows & Linux

: Mac, Windows & Linux Polling rate : 1000Hz (Wired), 90Hz (Wireless)

: 1000Hz (Wired), 90Hz (Wireless) Form factor : 75%

: 75% Chassis : Aluminum

: Aluminum Plate : Polycarbonate

: Polycarbonate RGB : South-facing

: South-facing Switches : Hot-swappable, Red, Brown & Banana (lubed)

: Hot-swappable, Red, Brown & Banana (lubed) Keycaps : KSA Double-shot PBT

: KSA Double-shot PBT Features: Gasket mount, screw-in stabilizers, case foam, rotary knob, QMK/VIA support, NKRO

The Keychron Q1 Pro will be available as a barebones kit with no switches or keycaps, and as a fully-assembled model, coming with three colorways at launch: Carbon Black, Silver Grey, and Shell White.

The differences between the standard Q1 and Q1 Pro are relatively minimal, with the Pro adding in wireless functionality, in addition to a polycarbonate plate for enhanced acoustics, and slightly different keycaps and switches on the assembled versions.

Since it has a full aluminum construction, we’re pretty impressed to see this board go wireless, especially as avid Q1 users, it feels incredibly high-quality.

Where to pre-order Keychron Q1 Pro

You’ll be able to pre-order the Keychron Q1 Pro over on the Keyboard’s Kickstarter campaign. The campaign ends on February 17, 2023. Afterward, we’d expect that the Q1 Pro will pop up on Keychron’s website.

The Kickstarter has already smashed through its initial goal, with three stretch goals that add in a free screwdriver, a keycap puller, and a braided USB-C cable at various goals.

The keyboards will be due to ship in March / April 2023, if you back the Kickstarter campaign.

Keychron Q1 Pro price

The Keychron Q1 Pro begins at just $174 for a barebones ANSI or ISO layout kit. Though, if you want a fully-assembled model, it’ll cost you $194.

If, for whatever reason you want more than one, you can get two barebones Keychron Q1 Pros for $345 barebones, or $385 pre-assembled.