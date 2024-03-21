High-end Corsair gaming keyboard gets 22% price cut in Amazon deal

Full-featured gaming keyboards can be pricy, but this Amazon deal will let PC gamers get a high-end peripheral for a big discount.

In the sea of gaming keyboards currently on the market, it’s difficult to figure out exactly what you need. Corsair has aimed to attract the attention of PC gaming fans with the Corsair K70 MAX, by adding high-end features like Hall Effect sensors and a very high polling rate. At 22% off in Amazon’s Spring Sale, a good gaming keyboard just got even better.

The Corsair K70 MAX is a full-size keyboard that makes it suitable for both gaming and productivity tasks. As noted in our review, it is a chunky but comfortable design with solid build quality. Each keycap is a PBT Double-Shot for added durability. For additional comfort during long gaming sessions, a magnetically attached wristrest is included.

The switches are the star of the show with the Corsair K70 MAX. The switches Corsair MGX are Hall Effect magnetic-mechanical switches that feature adjustable actuation points. This allows users to adjust for speed or accuracy but also has dual-point actuation, which lets two actions be executed with a single keypress. This is ideal for setting up Macro commands in games or software such as Photoshop.

The Corsair K70 MAX uses Corsair’s Axon Hyper-Processing which allows for faster transmitting and processing of inputs, providing up to 8000Hz polling rate, which is ideal for fast-paced shooters such as Counter-Strike 2, or hectic ARPG hack-and-slash titles such as Last Epoch.

The Corsair K70 MAX allows for a high level of customization, not just with the adjustment of the switch actuation, but also the RGB lighting, thanks to Corsair’s versatile iCue software. The keyboard comes equipped with media keys and a fully programmable volume roller.

