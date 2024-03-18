Save $50 on this Corsair keyboard with Elgato Stream Deck integration

PC gaming fans who are interested in streaming should check out this deal on Corsair’s K100 gaming keyboard from Best Buy.

Having a good keyboard is a very important component of any PC gaming setup. A comfortable and responsive keyboard can make a big difference to your performance in many games, so keeping an eye out for great deals like this Corsair K100 RGB gaming keyboard is a good idea.

As a bonus for streamers, the Corsair K100 has six dedicated macro keys that integrate with Elgato Stream Deck software. This allows users to program special streaming commands using the Elgato software. These programmable keys can also be used to activate macros or to execute specific functions within games.

The Corsair K100 keyboard has an aluminum frame for extra durability, along with dynamic per-key RGB backlighting. The keycaps are PBT double-shot, at 1.5 thickness to ensure stability, and Corsair says these keycaps will resist wear and fading.

Corsair quality at a discount

The key switches are Corsair’s own OPX RGB optical-mechanical switches and are guaranteed for 150 million keystrokes, and Corsair claims they can register keypresses up to four times faster than standard mechanical gaming keyboards.

To achieve the performance figures, the Corsair K100 keyboard utilizes Corsair Axon hyper-processing, which allows for 4000Hx hyper-polling and 4000Hz key scanning, along with driving up to 20 layers of lighting effects.

Best Buy, Pexels

The RGB effects are controlled using Corsair’s iCue software. Not only can iCue handle many unique lighting setups, but it can also handle media jogging when combined with the iCue control wheel integrated into the keyboard. Up to 200 profiles can be stored on the 8MB of onboard storage, along with custom macros and other settings.

For additional comfort, the Corsair K100 keyboard comes with a magnetic detachable leatherette palm rest. This has memory foam cushioning to keep your hands and arms in a comfortable position during long gaming sessions.

