Logitech G Pro X 60 review: Just not worth it

Logitech’s G Pro X 60 keyboard is the company’s smallest gaming keyboard yet, but does its features manage to stand out among the competition in 2024?

The Pro X 60 is Logitech’s first attempt at gaming keyboard with a layout smaller than TKL, and the “G Pro” branding aligns it with the company’s best-quality products. We loved the G Pro X Superlight 2, and the G Pro X 2 headset, so how does their latest gaming keyboard fare?

The new gaming keyboard features tri-mode wireless, a side-volume rocker, and a high-quality case to store the keyboard in during travel. The G Pro X 60 has optical switches, too, which makes it more gaming-focused than its TKL bretheren is with regular mechanical switches.

After spending weeks with the G Pro X 60, it certainly has flashes of brilliance, but can it match up to the lofty expectations set by rivals Razer and Wooting?

Key Specs

Switch type : Linear Optical

: Linear Optical Keycaps : PBT

: PBT Connectivity : USB-C, Bluetooth, LightSpeed wireless

: USB-C, Bluetooth, LightSpeed wireless Form Factor : 60%

: 60% Lighting : Per-key RGB

: Per-key RGB Features : Side volume rocker, tri-mode wireless, carrying case

: Side volume rocker, tri-mode wireless, carrying case Price: $179.99

Pros Cons Lightweight No rapid trigger or SOCD features Easy to travel with 60% layout is too restrictive High price

Design

At its core, the Logitech G Pro X 60 is your average 60% keyboard. But, Logitech has spruced it up a bit with a volume rocker on the left side and a power switch, USB-C port, and mode selection buttons along the back.

You’ll find a spot to store the Lightspeed wireless dongle on the bottom, as well as flip-out feet that only offer a single point of angle adjustment. Many other keyboards like the HyperX Alloy Rise and Wooting 60HE offer three angles in total, which makes Logitech’s offering feel lacking by comparison.

The build quality is nice and solid, with an aluminum plate and no visible flex with the plastic body.

Many people still use 60% keyboards for gaming, but I just cannot get over how restrictive the layout is. Throughout the testing period, I regularly found myself reaching for arrow keys to navigate menus and scrub through YouTube videos. Sure, the G Pro X 60 offers a function layer that gives you access to arrow keys, but it’s just not the same, and it’s far less intuitive.

Many still use this smaller layout for gaming as it takes up less space on their desk, giving people more space to move their mouse around. But, thanks to the rise in popularity of 65% keyboards, you can get a less restrictive layout with a negligible loss in desk space.

Features

The G Pro X 60 features Bluetooth and Lightspeed wireless, giving you plenty of ways to connect the keyboard to your favorite devices.

The volume rocker on the left side of the keyboard is a pretty ingenious way to add the feature to a keyboard this small. It’s super easy to use with my pinky while gaming or typing as it sinks into the board and not only feels great to use, but looks good, too.

Optical switch woes

Logitech chose linear optical switches for the G Pro X 60, which offer a much faster response time while gaming due to the use of light instead of a mechanical contact point.

Razer’s Huntsman V3 and SteelSeries’ Apex 9 gaming keyboards are quite popular for this reason, and they use Rapid Trigger features to make them even faster than ever.

Rapid Trigger allows you to adjust the actuation and debounce of each key, and it has skyrocketed in popularity for gaming since its introduction by Wooting in 2019. Now, evolutions of Rapid Trigger, like Razer’s Snap Tap and Wooting’s Rappy Snappy also exist.

But, these features are nowhere to be seen on Logitech’s flagship esports-focused keyboard. This isn’t the only downside to the G Pro X 60, as it also misses out on the Hall Effect revolution.

There has also been a rise of keyboards like the Boog75 and Akko MOD007 which use Hall Effect switches. They offer a faster response time than Optical switches, and I would have loved to see Logitech use them on the G Pro X 60, especially considering its price and target demographics.

Gaming performance

Logitech may not have Rapid Trigger on the G Pro X 60, but the keyboard’s optical switches still offer a solid advantage while gaming.

I tested it out in Warzone and Valorant, and found myself able to quickly move around and hide from my enemies with ease. Just don’t expect to pull off any wild counter-strafe maneuvers easily. That’s for keyboards with cutting-edge features from the likes of Razer and Wooting only, comparatively, this isn’t a cutting-edge keyboard.

Bluetooth and LightSpeed wireless modes offered a more than suitable experience as well, as I didn’t notice a single bit of lag or input delay while moving around, but if you want to use it in competitive environments, wired will always be the best way to go.

Typing experience

Typing on the Logitech G Pro X 60 is quite a mediocre experience, largely due to the optical switches. The actuation speed sometimes causes the keyboard to move faster than my fingers, causing me to have typos more often than not.

The Logitech website says that they used DoubleShot PBT keycaps, which means they should last a good long time before showing any signs of wear and tear.

Verdict – 3/5

Logitech’s focus on build quality shines with this keyboard, and the unique location of the volume rocker, as well as the G Pro X 60’s overall look makes it a stunner on any desk.

However, the Logitech G Pro X 60 falls short in many ways, including the lack of Rapid Trigger and use of Optical Switches over Hall Effect sensors. For this price, you should expect nothing but the best, and this just isn’t it.

Should you buy it?

At its $179.99 price tag, the Logitech G Pro X 60 just is not worth buying. Sure, it does everything it says it does on the box, but it’s heavily marketed for gaming, and doesn’t have any of the newer options for gamers like Rapid Trigger, Snap Tap functions, or Hall Effect sensors.

If you must have a 60% keyboard for gaming, check out the Wooting 60HE+ or Razer Huntsman Mini. Otherwise, you can check out bigger options like the Higround Performance, Boog75, or Akko MOD007.

