Get a huge 21% discount on this massive 4TB WD SSD Cyber Monday deal

Internal storage is not quite as interesting or exciting as shopping for a new CPU or graphics card, but it is nonetheless vital and can make a difference to the performance and stability of your gaming PC build. If you need a lot of storage space, then this Cyber Monday off on this Western Digital 4TB NVMe SSD might be exactly what you need.

When it comes to performance for gaming and other demanding applications, NVMe SSDs are the best choice, as they offer speeds unmatched by other drive types. The WD Black 4TB drive has a data transfer rate of up to 7300MB/s, which means apps and games will be able to load extremely quickly, eliminating a source of lag and texture pop-in.

To ensure top performance, the WD Black comes with the WD Black Dashboard, a Windows app that can track the health of the drive and detect when you are playing games to activate Game Mode 2.0 for optimum performance. In addition, the drive can use predictive loading and overhead balancing, these features are also designed to enhance performance by predicting what content needs to be loaded next and ensuring it is at the front of the queue.

The NVMe type of SSD has advantages not just over older ‘spinning rust’ HDDs, but also over other types of SSD, as it has a small form factor about the same size as a stick of RAM, ensuring it fits easily in your PC and has minimum obstruction of airflow, ensuring your components remain cool.

The WD Black SN850X is compatible with both Windows PC and Mac, but only Windows users will be able to take advantage of the WD Black Dashboard features.

