Get 60% off an enormous 20TB HDD in this early Black Friday bargain

Running out of space to store your data? This Seagate Exos X20 20TB hard drive might be the solution since it’s now available with a whopping $430 off.

An SSD might be extremely fast to load your games and applications, but on average they tend to be smaller than the older style of ‘spinning rust’ HDD. So if you are after some substantial storage for music, and videos, or just to archive some older files, Newegg has a great Black Friday offer on a Seagate Exos X20, which comes with a massive 20TB of storage.

Despite the amount of storage on offer, the Seagate Exos X20 comes in a 3.5” form factor, so will fit snugly in most PC cases and connects via a standard SATA connection. Though HDD drives are slower than their SSD counterparts, the Seagate Exos X20 offers enhanced performance with low latency and an enhancing caching system, which uses a 256MB cache to ensure your data loads quickly.

20TB HDD gets 60% for datacenter quality storage at home

Seagate says this drive has been tuned for large data transfers and low latency. Though originally designed for cloud data centers and other large-scale date operations, the early Black Friday offer from Newegg drops a huge $430 off the usual price, bringing this drive down to a price point that many average computer users will be able to afford.

To ensure security and reliability, the drives are side-sealed to keep them safe from shocks and moisture and feature internal sensors to monitor drive conditions for optimal operation. For $269.99, this combination of space and price is hard to miss.

