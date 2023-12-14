Xbox Series X gets price slashed by $100 in bargain holiday deal

Those looking for a new console this holiday season can check out this offer from Best Buy, which slashes the usual price by $100.

The Christmas season is almost upon us, and many people are looking for that perfect gift. Or perhaps they are just after something to offer distraction and relaxation over the holidays. Either way, this great deal on the Microsoft Xbox Series X is worth a look, considering it has $100 knocked off its usual $499 price.

Article continues after ad

The offer applies to the Xbox Series X 1TB console. This can support up to 4K displays with HDR (High Dynamic Range) for great visual fidelity from all your favorite games. The console comes equipped with a 4K Blu-ray player so you can also enjoy movies and TV shows in crystal clear quality without needing a separate device. Of course, the Xbox can act as a general media device, supporting video apps such as Netflix, YouTube, and Disney+, and music apps like Pandora and SoundCloud.

Article continues after ad

A Christmas saving

One of the big draws for those who don’t have a powerful gaming PC is the availability of Xbox Game Pass, which provides access to a huge range of games including Payday 3, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft, and Mortal Kombat 11, to name only a very small number, by using Xbox Game Pass its possible for everyone to find a game they love.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Microsoft Remnant 1 and 2 are now available on Xbox Game Pass.

The inclusion of 1TB of storage means that users have plenty of space for their saves files, downloaded games, and any screenshots or clips they might want to grab to preserve memories of that awesome goal, or amazing headset.

Article continues after ad

The Xbox Series X Best Buy offer includes the console itself as well as one controller and all required cables and applies to both delivery and collection from stores.

If you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.