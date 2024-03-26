Xbox Series X console price plummets in Woot deal

Are you eyeing the Microsoft Xbox Series X gaming console but haven’t bought it yet? Here is a chance to save some cash and get the best Microsoft console.

The Xbox Series X is Microsoft‘s most powerful gaming console. If you’re looking for 4K gaming on consoles, with access to services like Xbox Game Pass with high-quality graphics, this is your go-to option.

Unlike most other gadgets, Xbox Series X deals are rare, and you’d hardly get the console at a price lower than the maximum retail price. However, Woot offers a rare chance to snag this console for less than $449 for a limited time.

To compare, the Xbox Series X is available to purchase at $499 on the official website and most other retailers. So, you may want to hurry if you want to get hold of an Xbox Series X and enjoy a rare 10% discount.

The Xbox Series X is one of the most complete gaming consoles, and has offered heaps of new titles since it was released in 2020. It underlines Microsoft’s gaming efforts and comes with some of the most powerful gaming hardware to offer an incredible gaming experience.

This mini-tower-shaped console is comparable to a high-end gaming rig, packs a speedy SSD, supports 4K resolutions, and plays all modern games like Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, and Starfield without any issue.

You can experience games thanks to the vast gaming library using Xbox Game Pass, which has games from all the leading publishers like Capcom, EA, Ubisoft, and more. But if you’re a fan of physical copies of games and have a collection of your favorite titles, don’t worry; the Xbox Series X can play them all.

