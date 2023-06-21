Forza Horizon 5’s surprise Barbie collab could be its best crossover yet

Forza Horizon 5 is getting a Barbie update featuring cars from the movie; it could be the game’s best collaboration yet.

Barbie’s choice of car in the upcoming film is nothing short of a true stunner. The two-tone vintage Corvette comes in the pinkest of pinks with white accents, perfectly underscoring the car’s curvy silhouette.

According to recent reports, the hype for the movie has already generated a boosted interest in bright pink convertibles on the car market.

It should come as no surprise, then, that one of the world’s foremost racing games is also joining the Barbie party.

It looks like Forza Horizon 5 has a Barbie crossover incoming

On June 21, Xbox-dedicated Twitter account Idle Sloth shared images proving that two Barbie-themed vehicles from the WB film are coming to Forza.

One such car is the 1956 ‘Barbie Movie’ Corvette EV, while 2022 ‘Barbie Film’ Hummer EV Pickup constitutes the second.

According to PCGamesN, users can take a look at the vehicles in the game’s Horizon Promo section. They’re not yet available to use, though, and developer Playground Games hasn’t formally announced the update.

For now, there’s no official word on when the Barbie-themed rides will fully grace the Forza race tracks. But, presumably, the pair will arrive in time for Barbie’s theatrical release on July 21.

YouTuber Aziial shared a closer look at the in-game versions of both the Corvette and the Hummer in the following videos:

The seemingly imminent Barbie crossover counts as just one of Forza Horizon 5’s brand collaborations. Last summer, Playground joined forces with Mattel to bring Hot Wheels-inspired rides to the racer.

In the past, the latest Forza title has also featured content inspired by Halo and Oreo. The pink Barbie Corvette could prove the best of the bunch when all is said and done.