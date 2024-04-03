Steam Hardware Survey reveals AMD GPUs have one big challenge

The latest update to the Steam Hardware Survey has revealed that Nvidia continues to dominate for gamers, with AMD’s RX 7000 series struggling to compete.

When it comes to PC gaming, people want the best performance and features, for the best price possible. Steam surveys PC gaming rigs every month, and there’s always a new story to share: But, in this case, it’s not about the RTX 3060 retaining its own as the most popular graphics card. This time, it’s shown that AMD’s latest graphics cards are struggling to gain ground, especially when compared to the RTX 40 series.

The most popular dedicated AMD GPU on the list is the RX 580, which was released in 2017, taking just 0.83% of market share. By comparison, Nvidia’s most popular dedicated GPU, the RTX 3060, has captured 6.92% of all Steam users surveyed since its release in 2021.

The story only gets more grim for Team Red when comparing their latest GPUs, the RX 7000 series, with Nvidia’s RTX 40-series. The most popular of the stack, the AMD RX 7900 XTX has captured just 0.34% of users surveyed, meanwhile the RTX 4060 has already reached 2.59% of the overall Steam user base.

AMD generally prices aggressively against Nvidia to create a more value-focused option. However, Nvidia offers more robust software support, such as offering new features like DLSS 3.5 ray reconstruction meanwhile FSR 3 is still playing catch up, with only around 20 new titles supporting the frame generation technique.

Team Red’s offerings are much more popular over in the handheld arena, which is currently dominated by AMD APUs. Devices like the ROG Ally, Steam Deck, and more all use AMD silicon within them. The same goes for console support, with AMD supplying the chips housed within the Xbox Series X and PS5. So, the company may be turning elsewhere to shift a large volume of graphics chips.