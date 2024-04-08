AMD update reveals RDNA 4-powered GPUs are coming

A brand-new update to the AMD ROCm platform has referenced the RNDA 4-powered Navi48 GPU for the first time.

AMD continues to stay quiet regarding its next-generation RDNA 4 GPU architecture. But that hasn’t stopped recent updates discovered on the AMD ROCm platform from revealing new pieces of information about the RDNA 3 graphics card successor. The previous generation GPUs were fast but failed to take the power crown from Nvidia.

The AMD ROCm Validation Suite doesn’t go into details about the future RDNA 4 architecture. But,a brand new update to the software references the Navi48 GPU. While there are no specs to be heard of, AMD’s next-generation GPU is being mentioned by name within ROCm. This suggests that development for the RDNA 4-powered graphics cards is in full swing.

AMD’s RDNA 4-powered GPUs haven’t been officially announced by Team Red, but that hasn’t calmed the rumor mill. The RDNA-4 powered graphics cards also referred to as the AMD Radeon 8000 series, are rumored to be based on two GPUs, the Navi48 and Navi 46.

The RDNA 4-based Navi48 is alleged to be the fastest of the two graphics processors, and according to known leaker Moore’s Law Is Dead, will feature 20Gbps of GDRR6 memory.

The Navi48’s appearance in the AMD ROCm software is the first instance of the GPU appearing within any official documents. While AMD has yet to announce the RDNA 4-powered GPU, this could likely be a sign that an announcement isn’t that far off.