Street Fighter 6 player count is already the highest fighting game ever on Steam

Street Fighter 6 fans have managed to make the newest iteration of Capcom’s beloved series the biggest and most played game on Steam in history.

The hype for Street Fighter 6 leading up to its eventual has been monumental. After a pretty lackluster launch for Street Fighter 5, it’s clear that Capcom has listened to its loyal fans. The title has debuted with tons of new features, fighters, and fun to be had.

It takes a lot for a fighting game to soar above the competition like Chun-Li going airborne for a devastating kick. But that’s exactly what the doctor ordered for Street Fighter 6. Not only is SF6’s day one already the biggest player count for a fighting game on Steam, but it’s also smashed the record by a gargantuan margin.

Article continues after ad

Street Fighter 6 has taken Steam by storm

It’s fair to say that Street Fighter 6 has punched its ticket to success, as shown by data provided by industry analyst Benji Sales.

They showed a representation of the top-performing fighting games on Steam in terms of most concurrent players at any one time. In, now, second place is Mortal Kombat 11 with an impressive 35,147 players, but the number pales in comparison to Street Fighter 6.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Capcom’s latest fighting game release has nearly doubled that figure with a whopping 64,000+ concurrent players!

Article continues after ad

Again, the game has only officially been out for 24 hours at this point, and it’s possible that this figure will rise in the coming days as more gamers get a chance to join in the action.

Another interesting point to bear in mind is that in the last seven years, the biggest number of concurrent players for Street Fighter 5 was just 14,783 – a difference of 50,000.

It’ll be very interesting to see the heights that SF6 reaches in the days that follow. With classic costumes to unlock and opponents to taunt, those who are in the fighting space have plenty to keep them coming back.