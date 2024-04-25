GamingStellar Blade

How to enable auto-pickup in Stellar Blade

James Busby
Eve on the bridge to XionSHIFT UP CORPORATION

Stellar Blade auto-pickup can save you a lot of time and frustration from having to manually pick up items. So, here’s exactly how you can enable auto-pickup in Stellar Blade.

Stellar Blade features a lot of collectible items that Eve will find after defeating enemies, opening treasure chests, and exploring the game’s semi-open world environments. However, by default, players must constantly mash the interact button to pick them all up. 

This can get incredibly tedious especially when you want to focus on your next objective. Fortunately, our handy Stellar Blade auto-pickup guide will have you hoovering up all the game’s loot in no time at all. 

How to activate Stellar Blade auto-pickup

The Stellar Blade auto-pickup option is easy to miss and is not on by default, so to enable this feature, simply follow the steps outlined below: 

  1. Open the options menu by clicking the Options button. 
  2. Scroll over to the Settings menu
  3. Click on the Gameplay option
  4. Scroll down to Auto Loot and turn it on

Once you’ve done the above, you’ll never need to worry about manually picking up items in Stellar Blade again. This option is a must for those who also don’t want to miss any collectibles and item upgrade materials, so be sure to activate it as soon as you can. 

