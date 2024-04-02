Stellar Blade demo: All difficulty settings explained

Are you looking to jump into the demo version of Stellar Blade, but unsure of how difficult it will be? Here are the difficulty settings you have access to in the demo.

Stellar Blade’s demo which was released on March 29, 2024, provided a close look into how the combat works in the game. Based on the demo, There is a mix of both mashing your buttons and performing flashy moves, while also taking note of your enemy and launching perfectly timed parries and dodges.

This kind of combat leads to a certain degree of challenge and elevates the difficulty level of the game. Fortunately, there is a difficulty slider, and here is what you need to know about it from the demo.

Stellar Blade demo has two difficulty settings.

All difficulty settings in Stellar Blade demo

Stellar Blade’s demo version has two difficulty settings:

Story Mode

Normal Mode

Story Mode is the easy mode where enemies do not hit as hard and the game does not feel very punishing. You also get access to Action Assist where you will receive prompts to press buttons for moves that have very small timing windows. This mode is for players who want to enjoy the story of the demo.

However, it is important to mention that, even in Story Mode, you still need to be cautious around fights. You simply won’t get punished as hard for making mistakes and parry windows will be more forgiving.

Normal Mode is the standard mode that features tense battles and is made for players who want to get a taste of the full depth of Stellar Blade’s combat in the demo. In Normal Mode, you do not get access to the Action Assist button during battle. The enemies will hit harder with tighter parry windows, meaning you will be forced to learn enemy movements and master the game’s mechanics.

In the demo, you could change the difficulty setting at any point during the game. However, upon changing, the game will load back to your last save. It is possible that in the final version, there will be even more difficulty settings. If that happens, we will update this section with all the information once the game releases on April 26, 2024.

