 Smash Ultimate's Sakurai tried to make stages within Minecraft to port - Dexerto
Smash

Smash Ultimate’s Sakurai tried to make stages within Minecraft to port

Published: 28/Oct/2020 15:41 Updated: 28/Oct/2020 16:10

by Michael Gwilliam
Sakurai presents Steve
Nintendo

Super Smash Bros Ultimate creator Masahiro Sakurai has revealed that his team tried to make a stage within Minecraft and then port it to Smash when they were designing Steve’s level.

In a leaked Famitsu column translated by PushDustIn, the Smash Director claimed that he and Nintendo were presented the idea of Minecraft in Smash to Microsoft.

As it turns out, Microsoft was very happy with the concept, which may be a good sign for anyone wanting more of their characters in Smash one day, such as the Xbox mascot Master Chief.

Perhaps the most interesting element, however, is that Sakurai wanted Steve’s stage to be built from the ground up in a completely different game.

“Sakurai and the team tried to make a stage within Minecraft itself to port over to Smash,” PushDustIn translated. Unfortunately, this proved to be a very complex project. As fellow translator Sephazon wrote, the concept would have been expanded to allow players to import their own Minecraft stages.

“Originally, Sakurai had an idea to create a level editor that would have allowed players to create a stage in Minecraft and import it into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, but gave up on the idea pretty early, simply because it was ‘impossible,’ as Sakurai puts it,” translated Sephazon.

Due to its difficulty, the Minecraft-made stage was unfortunately scrapped, but it does prove that Sakurai was willing to try some very unorthodox ideas for the Steve DLC.

Steve attacks King in Smash
Nintendo
Steve packs quite a punch in Smash Bros.

This could be a good indication that for future DLC fighters with games featuring a creator element, Sakurai may try to design a stage within that title. Furthermore, Sakurai also discussed more about using Minecraft’s music in Smash.

“Using Minecraft music in Smash was very difficult. For various reasons, they couldn’t use the original pieces of music,” he said, probably due to copyright issues or the calm vibes that don’t mix well with Smash’s fast pace.

“There were a few arrangements that were cut. The musicians did their best to provide arrangements that would fit Smash’s atmosphere,” he added.

Steve coming to Smash was a dream come true for fans of both franchises and judging by this column, it’s clear that Sakurai really wanted to go above and beyond.

With four slots remaining in Fighters Pass Volume 2, hopefully, the remaining newcomers receive the same love and attention.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 24/Oct/2020 6:55 Updated: 27/Oct/2020 21:41

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi vs NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality vs Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG vs FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis vs MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA vs G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm