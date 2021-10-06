 Goku in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl? Devs tease Dragon Ball DLC in Smash Ultimate rival - Dexerto
Goku in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl? Devs tease Dragon Ball DLC in Smash Ultimate rival

Published: 6/Oct/2021 18:52

by Michael Gwilliam
Goku in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
Nickelodeon

Dragon Ball Z Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Dragon Ball Z protagonist Goku could actually be coming to Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl as a future DLC fighter as the rivalry with Smash Ultimate heats up.

Goku was one of the most-requested characters to appear in Smash Bros, but because he originated in something other than a video game, series creator Masahiro Sakurai was strictly opposed to the idea.

Smash’s loss, however, could end up being Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl’s gain, as the developers teased that they’re open to the idea of Goku joining the cast and duking it out with the likes of SpongeBob SquarePants.

During a discussion with Melee pro Juan ‘Hungrybox’ Debiedma, one of the streamer’s viewers inquired about third-party characters a bit outside the Nickelodeon spectrum ever being added.

Goku in Smash Bros
Microsoft/Nintendo
Sakurai was against adding Goku to Smash Ultimate.

Nickelodeon devs want Goku as DLC

“Goku is not owned by Nickelodeon, but Goku has made an appearance through Nickelodeon,” the viewer explained.

In the past, Dragon Ball Z Kai aired on Nicktoons, so there is some crossover between the two companies.

Developer Thaddeus Crews had quite the response, claiming that “at least initially, this was not something we at all considered or thought about as being even remotely on the table.”

However, with the downloadable fighters now in development, the tune has changed.

“As far as it pertains to DLC…” Crews began before making the zipped lips symbol on camera, indicating that discussions may have already begun between Nickelodeon and other companies to get Goku added.

This is, of course, by no means a confirmation, but if Goku does get added, then it would be a huge deal, potentially on par with Smash Ultimate revealing Sora as the final DLC fighter.

Goku was not among the characters listed in the big Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl datamine leak, but that does not mean he could still appear later on in the DLC cycle. Hopefully, we won’t have long to find out if Goku will be fighting alongside the Ninja Turtles and Aang from “Avatar: The Last Airbender.”

