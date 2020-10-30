Smash Ultimate DLC fighter potentially revealed amid accurate leaks - Dexerto

A post from back in June that included a series of leaks such as a possible Super Smash Bros Ultimate DLC fighter has resurfaced after several things ended up being accurate.

In June 2020, an anonymous poster on 4chan claimed that Nintendo had been in talks with Falcom and NIS about a year prior. It stated that Trails of Cold Steel 3 and 4 were coming to the system, which had already been confirmed prior to the post.

However, it also claimed that Trails to Zero and Trails to Azure would be “announced soon.” On October 29, it was announced that the two titles would indeed be coming to Switch.

The leak also stated that Ys IX: Monstrum Nox would be coming to the West. This was only revealed on August 28, well after the post was made.

Smash x Trials of Cold Steel?

Given how accurate the leak seems to be, it makes the possibility of Trials of Cold Steel Smash content look a lot more credible.

According to the leaker, “discussions were made around adding a character to Smash Ultimate” and those talks seemed to go over extremely well.

As for who the character will be, the leaker said it’s likely “pic related” or an adult Rean Schwarzer from Trials of Cold Steel. The picture accompanying the post is of Adol Christin from the Ys Games.

Additionally, they said there would be a Trails of Cold Steel spirit event, but the source didn’t specify if it would be tied to a fighter or not.

Of course, take all of this with a grain of salt, as just because a few things may have been right, it doesn’t mean everything will be. So, the Smash leaks may not in fact come true, but enough was accurate that it’s definitely worth acknowledging.

It’s also possible that this just ends up being a Mii Fighter outfit and not a fully playable character – something that we’ll have to monitor in the future.

There are still four characters to come in Fighters Pass Volume 2 and it’s really anyone’s guess who they will be. With the likes of Minecraft Steve now in the fight, anyone seems to be on the table.