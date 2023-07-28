Sakurai shares update on next Super Smash Bros game after “retiring”

Super Smash Bros series creator Masahiro Sakurai has shared an update on his involvement in the next game in the franchise to release after Smash Ultimate.

Smash Ultimate became one of the biggest fighting games of all time with over 80 characters ripped from some of gaming’s most iconic series such as Final Fantasy, Zelda, Metal Gear and more.

However, following the release of Kingdom Hearts’ Sora rounding out Fighters Pass Vol 2, Sakurai announced his “retirement” and remained uncertain about how Nintendo could move the franchise along.

In a new YouTube video talking about Super Smash Bros Brawl, Sakurai touched on the next installment in Smash and directly asked what will come next.

YouTube/sora_sakurai_en Sakurai shared his thoughts on Smash 6.

Sakurai wants to work with Nintendo on Smash Ultimate sequel

According to Sakurai, Nintendo would have the option to move ahead with Smash 6 by separating the series from its creator, but the developer has doubts that it would work out.

“For now, at least, I can’t really imagine a Super Smash Bros title without me,” he remarked.

Sakurai went on to explain how the series doesn’t really have someone who can lead the way how he had, but acknowledged that Smash is too big of a title for Nintendo and a new game is inevitable.

“Smash Bros is a massive important title for Nintendo, so it’s fair to assume there will be another one at some point, but it’s going to take some work to figure out exactly how to make that happen,” he said.

Luckily, Sakurai claimed he would like to work with Nintendo “however I’m able,” suggesting that he may come out of retirement in some capacity to assist with Smash 6.

It remains unclear what exactly a sequel to Smash Ultimate will look like, especially considering how difficult it could be to assemble such a mammoth roster again.

That said, fans have voiced their opinion that they’d prefer a deluxe edition of Smash Ultimate over Smash 6, something that has worked out pretty well for Mario Kart recently.