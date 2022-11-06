NieR Automata director “hugely disappointed” 2B didn’t make it into Smash Bros.

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

In a recent interview, NieR Automata’s director Yoko Taro lamented that the game’s protagonist 2B didn’t make it into Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

After releasing in 2017, NieR Automata received critical acclaim in the video game industry, with many even citing it as one of the best modern RPGs.

Five years after its initial release, NieR Automata has made its way to the Nintendo Switch which could allow a whole new group of players to experience the game.

During a recent interview to celebrate NieR Automata’s legacy and Switch release, director Yoko Taro took a brief moment to lament the fact that 2B never made it into Super Smash Bros.

NieR Automata director wanted 2B in Smash Bros.

In an interview with the publication NintendoLife.com, Yako Taro gave a cheeky response when asked how he felt about the game finally getting a Switch port after five years.

“I am hugely disappointed that we did not make it in time to get into Smash Bros…,” the enigmatic game director said. As Smash Bros. Ultimate fans know, Kingdom Hearts’ Sora was the final DLC character added to the game’s massive roster, which meant plenty of crossover characters fans wanted didn’t make the cut.

While not having a character represented directly on a Nintendo platform didn’t seem to hurt a character’s chance at being added as a DLC fighter — as evidenced by characters like Persona 5’s Joker — it definitely could have helped 2B’s chances.

PlatinumGames NieR Automata finally arrived on the Nintendo Switch on October 6, 2022, after five years.

2B was undoubtedly a character that many Smash Bros. fans wanted to see get in, as shown by various fake leaks and renders over the years.

Still, 2B’s somewhat risque character design may have made it difficult for her to be represented properly in Smash Bros. After all, characters like SNK’s Mai Shiranui were omitted from the game entirely as “Smash Bros. Ultimate is for good boys and girls of all different ages,” according to game director Masahiro Sakurai.

Regardless, it seems that fans aren’t the only ones who wished the enigmatic combat android could have made her way into Smash Bros. While Smash Bros. fans may miss out on 2B, Switch players can finally experience NieR Automata’s critically acclaimed narrative for themselves.