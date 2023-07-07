Mortal Kombat creator requests Smash Bros add Scorpion & Sub-Zero in next game

Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon has revealed which two fighters he wants to see added to the next Super Smash Bros game.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate became the biggest crossover fighter of all time featuring characters from across the gaming world with Mario, Kingdom Hearts’ Sora, Minecraft Steve, Megaman, Solid Snake, Sephiroth, and more joining the roster.

The series even added several characters from traditional fighting games such as Ryu, Ken, Terry Bogard and Kazuya – but notably, one major franchise was missing from Smash.

Ed Boon says Nintendo never reached out to see if Mortal Kombat characters could guest star in Smash, but he would like to offer up two fighters for the next installment.

Mortal Kombat creator asks Nintendo to add Scorpion & Sub-Zero to Smash

According to Axios, Boon says he would agree to let Nintendo add Scorpion to Smash and he wouldn’t hesitate to do so.

“I guess if they want two, it would be Scorpion and Sub-Zero,” he added, explaining that the two would be unique in Nintendo’s flagship fighter and would stand out visually.

WB Games Could we see Smash crossover with Mortal Kombat?

“It’s cool to see a spear pull somebody,” Boon remarked, referencing Scorpion’s iconic weapon.

So far, Nintendo has yet to announce a new Smash game, but players have been adamant that they would prefer a special edition of Smash Ultimate that adds to the mammoth roster of fighters.

Boon isn’t the only developer who wants to see his creations make their way into Smash either. This year, the Overwatch 2 team expressed a desire to see one of their game’s heroes get added to Smash.

Additionally, despite being the mascot of a rival console, Xbox is still hoping that Master Chief would make his way to Smash as well. It’s clear that whenever the next game is revealed, Nintendo will have no shortage of possible candidates to choose from.