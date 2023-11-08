MK1 players convinced Ed Boon tease confirms Noob Saibot leak

A recent tease from Ed Boon has convinced some MK1 players that leaks about Noob Saibot joining the roster are true.

Around the time of Mortal Kombat 1’s launch, dataminers found information about several unannounced DLC fighters. On the list of supposed characters sat the likes of Ghostface from Scream, Cassie Cage, and Jade.

To the delight of many a longtime fan, Noob Saibot was included in the leaks as well. Outside of the datamined details, there’s nothing concrete to suggest the character will actually join the roster this time around. But players haven’t lost hope.

In a recent Reddit post, one fan noted that MK1 is close to becoming the first Mortal Kombat to feature every male ninja as a playable character. The missing ninjas in question include Noob Saibot and Chameleon. Now a tease from series co-creator Ed Boon has some people convinced Mortal Kombat 1 will eventually achieve this feat.

MK1 fans think Ed Boon basically confirmed a Noob Saibot leak

Recently, Ed Boon shared a link to the aforementioned Reddit post on his personal Twitter/X account, with the following text written above it: “Just wait.”

Naturally, this sent Mortal Kombat faithful into a frenzy on social media. On the Mortalkombatleaks subreddit, one user shared a screenshot of Boon’s tweet and wrote, this basically confirms “the datamines and the speculations about how some of the dialogue [lines are for] Noob Saibot.”

A similar post on the main MK subreddit reads, “Bro practically confirmed it.” As of writing, though, Boon and the crew at NetherRealm have yet to officially state anything about Noob Saibot’s rumored MK1 appearance.

If Noob and Chameleon do join the roster, there’s the question of in what capacity they’ll feature. Will they be playable outright or simply enter the fray as Kameo characters?

With Khameleon rumored to appear as a Kameo, a Chameleon skin doesn’t seem too far beyond the realm of possibility. But as always, it’s best to take all rumors and speculation with a grain of salt.