Overwatch 2 devs want heroes to crossover into other games like Smash Bros

With Overwatch 2 and One Punch Man crossing over with the sequel’s first collaboration, the OW2 devs have revealed they want to see their heroes get added to other games.

The long-awaited Overwatch 2 – One Punch Man collaboration is finally arriving in the form of numerous skins and other cosmetics celebrating the two IPs.

Although the devs have already teased what crossovers they want to do next in the Overwatch 2 universe such as Dragon Ball Z, it turns out they also want to see their characters make their way to other games as well.

During an interview with Dexerto, Art Director Dion Rogers was asked about having Overwatch 2 heroes get added to the next Super Smash Bros game or Fortnite and he was very excited about the prospect.

Overwatch 2 devs excited about possible Smash collab

“An Overwatch hero in Smash would be amazing!” Rogers exclaimed. “That would be a dream come true for the whole team. But yes, we want to look at other avenues for how our heroes and other IPs could collaborate.”

Previously, former Overwatch Game Director Jeff Kaplan told Nintendo that they could put any hero in Smash, but specifically wanted to see Tracer duke it out with Mario, Link and the rest of the cast.

Rogers went on to note how with the One Punch Man crossover, the heroes are basically cosplaying, such as with Doomfist being a fan of Saitama.

“That’s kinda our approach of things, so there’s a bit of carefulness even when we decide to approach other games,” he added.

This isn’t the first time that Rogers talked about potentially working together with other gaming IPs. Speaking with Xbox Wire, the Art Director specifically mentioned wanting to do a “dream” collab with Street Fighter.

“I’d love to combo with Street Fighter at some point,” he remarked.

We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds for Overwatch and other IPs in the months and years ahead with the devs being more excited than ever about potential crossovers.