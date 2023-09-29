Mortal Kombat 1’s Ed Boon teases massive horror icon for future DLC

Co-creator of Mortal Kombat 1 Ed Boon has possibly pulled back the curtain on NetherRealm’s future plans for DLC – including the debut of one famous horror star.

Even though the fighting title is still relatively fresh in the mind, the MK1 devs are always looking forward. It’s already been announced that Homelander and Peacemaker will be in the first round of DLC. This shouldn’t be too surprising to long-time MK fans as the franchise has a history with celebrity and guest fighters.

Previously, we’ve seen The Terminator, Robocop, and many more join the ranks. But there’s also a great deal of love for horror characters. Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger are two memorable examples of this. Now, Ed Boon is teasing the incoming addition of at least one new star from the horror world.

Ed Boon looking to add more horror characters in Mortal Kombat 1?

As the main creative force behind Mortal Kombat Ed Boon is in constant communication with its fans. He’s also retweeting cool MK clips and interacting with the community. Not only this, but Boon is known for giving sneak peeks at the current MK title’s future.

A September 28 tweet has carried on this trend. His message wasn’t accompanied by words, but one simple picture that tells a whole story.

In it, we see Leatherface, Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, Pinhead, Ghostface, Chucky, and Billy the Puppet. Many of them have ticks over their faces, indicating that they’ve been in Mortal Kombat games before.

Everyone else has a question mark. Which begs the question, who’s next? It’s a clear indication that at least one of them should be arriving in Mortal Kombat 1. We do know that Ghostface has already been rumored for the game thanks to a datamine.

Until we know more, take a look at the latest patch notes, along with the big Invasion Mode feature fans want changed.