Mortal Kombat 1 director reveals four characters that need to be in every game

Legendary Mortal Kombat 1 Director Ed Boon sat down for an interview at Comic Con 2023 and told listeners the four instrumental characters that need to appear in every single MK game now and moving forward.

Over its storied and controversial history, the Mortal Kombat fighting franchise has cemented itself as one of the most iconic game series ever. Its trademark violence and fatalities have captivated fans for decades across many MK games featuring a plethora of instantly recognizable personas.

While the story has undergone countless reboots and revisions, so has the franchise’s roster. The selection of characters changes from game to game – the same again with the upcoming Mortal Kombat 1 – and Ed Boon has revealed the four non-negotiable names that will mercilessly brutalize any weak foes into the ground for years to come.

NetherRealm

Mortal Kombat devs “learned their lesson”

With the franchise now reaching close to 100 fighters, it likely becomes difficult trying to decide who makes the cut for the next game. According to Boon, four names will forever feature in every Mortal Kombat game: Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, and Liu Kang.

In an interview on the Skewed and Reviewed Gareth Von Kallenbach YouTube channel, Boon shared his thoughts on the subject.

“I think there are certain characters we probably won’t ever leave out. Mortal Kombat 3 didn’t have Scorpion and we learned our lesson.” Boon and the team had a good joke about this as there was an uproar when Scorpion, who is typically the main MK mascot, was omitted altogether from the third game.

He carried on: “Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Liu Kang, Raiden. That’s kind of a staple there. Then the other 80 characters that we have, we try to keep on rotating these. It’s a cool moment when someone returns and so we’re kind of playing with that too.”

Mortal Kombat 1 has carried on all the points raised by Boon. The staple of the aforementioned four characters all return for the 2023 reboot.

But excited fans have been loving the return of beloved characters Smoke and Rain. In addition to all of this as well, the series will see the shocking debut of The Boys’ Homelander, John Cena’s Peacemaker character, and even more crazy names are rumored to arrive as DLC.