How to select different Minecraft biomes in Smash Ultimate - Dexerto

Nintendo have confirmed that it is possible to change the specific Minecraft biome in Smash Ultimate when fighting on the Minecraft stage. Here’s how.

Every Smash player looks forward to the announcement of a new Fighter. Previously, it was confirmed that Min-Min from ARMS would be joining the battle and then after that, it was all about Minecraft.

Advertisement

Following much excitement and speculation, Sakurai confirmed that Minecraft would be joining the Smash roster on October 1. Specifically, the Minecraft pair of Steve and Alex – not the Creepers, Zombies, or other characters.

On top of the new Minecraft characters and a new selection of Mii Fighter Costumes, the Minecraft DLC will also contain a new stage to fight on – Minecraft World.

Advertisement

If you’re out of the loop, Minecraft World isn’t a Minecraft theme park or such, but instead, it’s just a stage that shows off the different biomes that you find in Minecraft – with the exception of the Nether.

Read More: Amazing Among Us concept makes Smash Ultimate characters the imposters

Selecting Minecraft World as your stage means you’ll get a random biome, but Nintendo have confirmed that you can use button combos to select a specific one.

The guide was tweeted out by the SmashBrosJP account on October 12, showing the different combos that relate to each biome. You can find the name of each biome and its specific button combo listed below.

Advertisement

Minecraft Smash stage button combos

Village – L + A

Birch Forest – L + R + A

Savanna – L + L stick Up + A

Taiga – L + L stick Right + A

Snowy Tundra – L + L stick Down + A

Stone Shore – L + L stick Left + A

Using these commands will get you the stage you want, otherwise, the Minecraft World level will be random and throw out one of the six variants.

There are slight differences in each variant thanks to the trees, stones, and land creating height differences, but its nothing too crazy.