 Amazing Among Us concept makes Smash Ultimate characters the imposters - Dexerto
Logo
Gaming

Amazing Among Us concept makes Smash Ultimate characters the imposters

Published: 9/Oct/2020 12:12

by Georgina Smith
Smash Ultimate characters recreated in Among Us
Twitter: Kocakup

Share

Among Us Smash Ultimate

A talented artist on Twitter has perfectly combined the popular game Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and unexpected 2020 sensation Among Us, by recreating almost every character from Smash into little imposters, going viral as a result.

Among Us has been the breakout out game of this year, despite actually releasing two years ago in 2018. The social deduction game’s minimalistic art style and simplistic gameplay has captivated fans across the world, surpassing 85 million downloads on mobile alone.

Advertisement

The adorable little spaceman characters have certainly been a hit, and many fans have been combining Among Us with their favorite games to see how the mechanics of the social deduction game would work on other platforms.

One YouTuber HYAYA (흐야야) skillfully recreated Among Us in Overwatch using its custom game mode with the Horizon Lunar Colony map as the backdrop, the video garnering over 40,000 views with fans of both games impressed by the feat.

Advertisement
Among Us steam header
Innersloth
Among Us has experienced a new lease of life in 2020, leading to its devs scrapping a proposed sequel.

Artist Kocakup on Twitter has also done a crossover of two games, but this time the opposite way around, recreating characters from global hit Smash Ultimate in the style of the minimalistic pellet-like sprites from Among Us.

Each sprite has been individually crafted to best represent their Smash counterpart, with key features and accessories used to identify them. Princess Peach is yellow with a pink bodysuit, and a tiny crown that sits atop her head.

Of course Mario and Luigi don red and green aesthetics respectively, looking adorably close to the original even in this minimalistic style. This amazing artist recreated everyone from Sonic and Pikachu down to the Animal Crossing villagers and the Wii Fit Trainer.

Advertisement

The artist even uploaded a document where high resolution versions of each character could be accessed for those wanting to use the adorable recreations as their profile pictures. Kocakup also teased that they would be creating newly announced Smash character Steve from Minecraft soon.

Among Us’ unique aesthetic is proving to be working immeasurably in its favor, as this concept art now has almost 30,000 likes and counting on Twitter.

FIFA

FIFA 21 La Liga Player of the Month (POTM) nominees & winners

Published: 9/Oct/2020 12:11

by David Purcell
FIFA 21 pOTM la liga
EA SPORTS

Share

FIFA 21

EA SPORTS and La Liga combine every month to decide which player has been a standout performer in the Spanish top flight. Fans then get the chance to vote for their Player of the Month, and eventually a POTM SBC will be released in FIFA 21 for players to unlock new special cards. 

Here, we’re going to be posting regular information about where to vote, which POTM nominees have been selected, and the winners as well.

Advertisement

The winner of each fan vote always receives a greatly improved special card in-game, meaning the vote you cast doesn’t just grant the player an award in real life, but the opportunity to add another option to your Ultimate Team lineup.

Once they are revealed, we will be releasing Squad Building Challenge (SBC) guides, to show you how to complete them for as cheap as possible. Below, you can see information on how to vote, nominees, and ultimately a list of award winners will be added.

Advertisement
Messi FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Lionel Messi will probably pick up a few POTM awards in FIFA 21, during the course of the season. 

How to vote for La Liga POTM in FIFA 21

If you want to vote for your Player of the Month for La Liga, follow these short steps:

  • Head over to the EA SPORTS La Liga POTM website. 
  • Scroll through the candidates and pick the best one for the month.
  • Hit vote by their name, until it says submitted!
  • The wait begins for it to be announced which one is the winner.

FIFA 21 La Liga POTM Winners & Nominees

Users can select a nominee to vote for via EA SPORTS’ official PL POTM vote page.

September nominees

FIFA 21 POTM Player of the Month La Liga
EA SPORTS
Here’s the list of nominees for La Liga’s POTM award in September.

As confirmed by EA SPORTS FIFA on September 30, the La Liga POTM nominees are the following:

Advertisement
  • Luis Suarez
  • Iago Aspas
  • José Luis Morales
  • Ansu Fati
  • Luis Milla
  • Mikel Merino
  • Sergio Canales

How does POTM get announced for FIFA 21?

The dates for these announcements are often quite sporadic and unpredictable. Friday does tend to be the day on the weekly calendar EA likes to announced winners, though, so it’s all about keeping an eye out for the news to drop.

We will update this page with winners each month for the award, and add new nominees where needed. For more FIFA 21 news, head over to @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter.