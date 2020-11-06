 Dabuz's Smash Ultimate 9.0.1 tier list suggest nerfs for 15 fighters - Dexerto
Dabuz’s Smash Ultimate 9.0.1 tier list suggest nerfs for 15 fighters

Published: 6/Nov/2020 17:54

by Michael Gwilliam
Zero Suit Samus in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo

Super Smash Bros Ultimate pro Samuel ‘Dabuz’ Buzby has revealed his newest fighter tier list for patch 9.0.1, which includes Steve from Minecraft.

The main takeaways from his list are that he classifies fighters standardly with low and high tier, but for the bottom and top, he outwardly states some buffs or nerfs could be necessary.

Dabuz’s list also does take into account particular placements of fighters on each tier, so if a character is ahead of another, he believes they are better.

The only exceptions, as he stated upon further evaluation, is he would put Ryu/Ken ahead of Marth, Pikachu in front of Wolf, and Roy behind Yoshi. Also, while he says the tier list is for patch 9.0.0, the most recent patch didn’t feature any additional balance changes, so everything applies for 9.0.1

Wario in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo
Wario tops Dabuz’s tier list for 9.0.1.

For the fighters Dabuz wants to see nerfed slightly, there are a total of 15 listed. Kicking off his extreme top tier is Wario, most likely due to the Waft mechanic being the best comeback tool in the game.

Joker is also on the chopping block for Dabuz. With Arsene, Joker can be one of if not the best fighter in the game, so it certainly makes sense for the Persona protagonist to be in need of some changes.

To those who make not follow competitive Smash, the next choice could seem odd, but Mr Game and Watch is fourth on the list. The fighter’s Up Special is one of the safest options in the game and Enrique ‘Maister’ Hernández has been extremely dominant with the character placing sixth in the Fall 2019 PGR.

Zero Suit Samus also features quite highly. Despite being nerfed in the past, she remains one of the most dynamic fighters in Ultimate with a tonne of kill potential and superb mobility.

It’s important to note, however, that Dabuz is simply suggesting for slight nerfs and nothing too major that would break the fighters.

Meanwhile, in the appropriately titled “Could use a buff?” tier, Dabuz believes that Little Mac is the worst fighter in the game followed by Ganondorf, Jigglypuff, Isabelle and Donkey Kong.

Little Mac beaten up
Nintendo
Little Mac could use some buffs.

Little Mac in particular is a bit of a problem fighter as his design is somewhat based off the gimmick of KO Punch – a one-shot kill move. To compensate, his air game is extremely poor and also has a lackluster recovery.

Buffing Mac in any way could prove to be challenging for the Smash devs, while the other fighters listed could probably be adjusted more easily.

Dabuz will be making videos about every tier, so be sure to check that out in the days or weeks ahead. Especially when he reaches Steve, who he places in True Mid Tier.

How to complete FIFA 21’s Oyarzabal POTM SBC (Player of the Month)

Published: 6/Nov/2020 18:04

by Jacob Hale
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA POTM FIFA Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS have officially revealed the La Liga Player of the Month SBC for October, granting Real Sociedad’s Mikel Oyarzabal the POTM award.

The Sociedad winger was in fine form in October, scoring at least one goal in every La Liga match and grabbing some assists too, with Sociedad going into November at the top of the table.

The news was confirmed on November 6, and Oyarzabal’s Squad Building Challenge is live and available to be completed in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team whenever you’re ready.

Let’s take a look at the requirements for the SBC, what it could cost you, and some possible solutions for you to grab the 88-rated LW.

FIFA 21 Oyarzabal POTM SBC

Requirements

Unlike the recent Calvert-Lewin Player of the Month SBC, which needed two teams to complete, with this one you’ve only got to ship off one squad worth of players.

To complete this SBC, you’ll need to put together a team that meets the following criteria:

  • Number of players from LaLiga Santander: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 85
  • Team Chemistry: Min 50
  • Number of players in the Squad: 11

Solution

oryazabal potm sbc solution
FUTBIN
Possible Oryazabal POTM SBC solution.

How much is Oyarzabal POTM SBC in FIFA 21?

Using the reliable FUTBIN database to create the cheapest possible solutions, the team above will likely cost you somewhere in the region of 60,000 to 70,000 coins, depending on which platform you play on.

Whether the player is worth the cost remains to be seen: his stats look good, and is no doubt a capable player, but how well he fits into the FIFA 21 meta remains to be seen, and as the card is untradable, you won’t be able to make a profit off of him if you’re not a fan.

It’s worth noting that these prices can and will fluctuate while the SBC is live, so it might be worth doing some shopping around yourself to see if you can find something cheaper.

For more FIFA 21 SBC guides, stick with us @UltimateTeamUK on Twitter.