Dabuz's Smash Ultimate 9.0.1 tier list suggest nerfs for 15 fighters - Dexerto

Super Smash Bros Ultimate pro Samuel ‘Dabuz’ Buzby has revealed his newest fighter tier list for patch 9.0.1, which includes Steve from Minecraft.

The main takeaways from his list are that he classifies fighters standardly with low and high tier, but for the bottom and top, he outwardly states some buffs or nerfs could be necessary.

Dabuz’s list also does take into account particular placements of fighters on each tier, so if a character is ahead of another, he believes they are better.

The only exceptions, as he stated upon further evaluation, is he would put Ryu/Ken ahead of Marth, Pikachu in front of Wolf, and Roy behind Yoshi. Also, while he says the tier list is for patch 9.0.0, the most recent patch didn’t feature any additional balance changes, so everything applies for 9.0.1

For the fighters Dabuz wants to see nerfed slightly, there are a total of 15 listed. Kicking off his extreme top tier is Wario, most likely due to the Waft mechanic being the best comeback tool in the game.

Joker is also on the chopping block for Dabuz. With Arsene, Joker can be one of if not the best fighter in the game, so it certainly makes sense for the Persona protagonist to be in need of some changes.

To those who make not follow competitive Smash, the next choice could seem odd, but Mr Game and Watch is fourth on the list. The fighter’s Up Special is one of the safest options in the game and Enrique ‘Maister’ Hernández has been extremely dominant with the character placing sixth in the Fall 2019 PGR.

9.0 Tier List Plan to upload each tier as it's own video later pic.twitter.com/lzwvc5Dp5A — Liquid | Dabuz (@DabuzSenpai) November 6, 2020

Zero Suit Samus also features quite highly. Despite being nerfed in the past, she remains one of the most dynamic fighters in Ultimate with a tonne of kill potential and superb mobility.

It’s important to note, however, that Dabuz is simply suggesting for slight nerfs and nothing too major that would break the fighters.

Meanwhile, in the appropriately titled “Could use a buff?” tier, Dabuz believes that Little Mac is the worst fighter in the game followed by Ganondorf, Jigglypuff, Isabelle and Donkey Kong.

Little Mac in particular is a bit of a problem fighter as his design is somewhat based off the gimmick of KO Punch – a one-shot kill move. To compensate, his air game is extremely poor and also has a lackluster recovery.

Buffing Mac in any way could prove to be challenging for the Smash devs, while the other fighters listed could probably be adjusted more easily.

Dabuz will be making videos about every tier, so be sure to check that out in the days or weeks ahead. Especially when he reaches Steve, who he places in True Mid Tier.