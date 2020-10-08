Atelier Ryza 2 devs eager for Smash Ultimate fighter collaboration - Dexerto

The developers of ‘Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy’ are brimming with excitement for a possibility of having a character from their RPG in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, if Nintendo ever presents the opportunity.

With another entry in the Atelier Ryza franchise on the way, dev team Gust’s (KOEI TECMO) are eager to see how their characters can evolve outside of the game. Talking to Nintenderos, developer Junzo Hosoi said that the team wouldn’t mind seeing Reisalin ‘Ryza’ Scout join the fight in Smash.

Advertisement

“If (Nintendo) asked us if we would like her to be included, I think the whole development team would respond with a big, ‘YES,’” Junzo said.

Unfortunately, as it stands, this is all wishful thinking. Nintendo hasn’t given the Atelier Ryza devs a signal that a spot in Smash would open up to them: “I don’t think we’re part of Nintendo’s plans.”

Advertisement

Could Ryza fit in the Smash roster?

With the second wave of Fighter Pass contestants coming to the game soon, Nintendo could already have its lineup at least planned for the months to come. But since Steve from Minecraft was announced as the seventh DLC fighter, people feel like the possibilities are endless for who can come in the Vol. 2 offerings.

Although Minecraft’s worldwide popularity is undeniable, having the protagonist with a fully realized set of unique attacks was met with both excitement and confusion from Smash fans.

Read more: Iconic Smash Bros Hyrule Temple stage recreated in Tony Hawk Pro Skater

If Nintendo were looking to keep players on their toes, while also introducing vibrant characters to their lineup, someone from the Atelier Ryza series could fit the bill nicely.

Advertisement

The moveset for someone like the young Alchemist Ryza could include a vast array of long-range attacks with mixup potential – not to mention the damage output that her Staff could dish out.

Read more: Minecraft Smash Ultimate leaker teases Ryu Hayabusa DLC fighter

This is, of course, assuming that Nintendo would have their sights on the titular character, since there is a trove of rich fighters in the RPG.

As of now, Smash x Ryza fans will have to wait on any potential updates on that front, but if Nintendo ever does contact Gust, they’ll be raring to go.