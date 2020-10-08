 Atelier Ryza 2 devs eager for Smash Ultimate fighter collaboration - Dexerto
Atelier Ryza 2 devs eager for Smash Ultimate fighter collaboration

Published: 8/Oct/2020 23:33 Updated: 9/Oct/2020 0:13

by Alan Bernal
Gust / Nintendo

Fighters Pass Volume 2

The developers of ‘Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & the Secret Fairy’ are brimming with excitement for a possibility of having a character from their RPG in Super Smash Bros Ultimate, if Nintendo ever presents the opportunity.

With another entry in the Atelier Ryza franchise on the way, dev team Gust’s (KOEI TECMO) are eager to see how their characters can evolve outside of the game. Talking to Nintenderos, developer Junzo Hosoi said that the team wouldn’t mind seeing Reisalin ‘Ryza’ Scout join the fight in Smash.

“If (Nintendo) asked us if we would like her to be included, I think the whole development team would respond with a big, ‘YES,’” Junzo said.

Unfortunately, as it stands, this is all wishful thinking. Nintendo hasn’t given the Atelier Ryza devs a signal that a spot in Smash would open up to them: “I don’t think we’re part of Nintendo’s plans.”

Gust
A rep from the Atelier Ryza would seamlessly fit in Smash Ultimate.

Could Ryza fit in the Smash roster?

With the second wave of Fighter Pass contestants coming to the game soon, Nintendo could already have its lineup at least planned for the months to come. But since Steve from Minecraft was announced as the seventh DLC fighter, people feel like the possibilities are endless for who can come in the Vol. 2 offerings.

Although Minecraft’s worldwide popularity is undeniable, having the protagonist with a fully realized set of unique attacks was met with both excitement and confusion from Smash fans.

If Nintendo were looking to keep players on their toes, while also introducing vibrant characters to their lineup, someone from the Atelier Ryza series could fit the bill nicely.

Gust
Anyone of Atelier Ryza’s cast could have a place in Smash; even Fi as a spirit!

The moveset for someone like the young Alchemist Ryza could include a vast array of long-range attacks with mixup potential – not to mention the damage output that her Staff could dish out.

This is, of course, assuming that Nintendo would have their sights on the titular character, since there is a trove of rich fighters in the RPG.

As of now, Smash x Ryza fans will have to wait on any potential updates on that front, but if Nintendo ever does contact Gust, they’ll be raring to go.

Fortnite

Clix re-signs with Twitch ahead of Fortnite Season 4 FNCS

Published: 8/Oct/2020 23:03

by Theo Salaun
clix exclusive sign twitch
Twitch / Instagram, @msf_clix

Clix NRG Esports Twitch

Streamer and professional Fortnite player for NRG, Cody ‘Clix’ Conrod has emerged as one of the battle royale’s most popular players and, now, officially re-signed an exclusive streaming deal with Twitch just ahead of Fortnite’s next big tournament. 

Having won $162,000 at the Fortnite World Cup and amassed a social media following in the millions, the 15-year-old Clix is one of the biggest stars in Epic Games’ BR and, therefore, one of Twitch’s as well.

With 2.4 million Twitch followers, the teenager is ranked by TwitchMetrics as the second-most watched Fortnite channel and the 43rd-most watched channel overall. As such, locking him down to an exclusive streaming deal was likely a high priority for Amazon’s streaming platform just ahead of the Season 4 Fortnite Champion Series Trios event.

While contemporaries who grew in popularity thanks to Fortnite have moved on, like NICKMERCS and Tfue, Clix has remained one of the game’s biggest and most popular players. A cornerstone of the battle royale’s streaming presence, he and Twitch announced that he would be re-signing exclusively on October 8.

Back in July, NRG enlisted the help of NBA Hall of Famer and four-time champion Shaquille O’Neal to join the organization’s other Fortnite superstar, Benjy ‘Benjyfishy’ David Fish, in announcing Clix’s signing as a streamer. 

Just several months later, the content creator is being welcomed back into an exclusive contract by Twitch’s bank accounts, cementing a degree of stability for the teenage star. As for how he might use that new money, Clix seems intent on re-investing in his work.

In a series of tweets, the 15-year-old explained that, out of a desire to enhance his quality on Twitch and comfortably stream more competitive matches and tournaments without FPS issues, he will be overhauling his entire setup. That revamped setup is expected to include a new camera and dedicated streaming PC.

As he elaborated in a reply to his own tweet, Clix doesn’t think he’ll be able to even stream certain tournaments until his new setup is locked in and ready to go: “I think I’ma play Dreamhack off stream because FPS is so f**king a**.” 

While fans have expressed disappointment in his decision not to stream competitive matches, they should be happy to know that he is prioritizing his performance in tournaments like the Season 4 FNCS. Further, they should appreciate that, with a new influx of re-signing money, his stream setup will be getting revamped in the near future.