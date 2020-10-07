Iconic Smash Bros Hyrule Temple stage recreated in Tony Hawk Pro Skater - Dexerto

Super Smash Bros Melee introduced many playable fan-favorite stages such as Final Destination and Battlefield, though none may be more infamous than Hyrule Temple. Now, a fan has recreated the Zelda stage within Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2.

Hyrule Temple is an absolute blast to play in a casual setting as it’s one of the largest stages in the game and has five sections for players to battle in – three on the upper area, and two on the lower.

Due to the stage’s layout and Smash’s casual scene consisting of items and multi-player brawls, it’s really the perfect battleground for chaos to ensue.

As it turns out, Hyrule Temple isn’t just a good Zelda-inspired Smash stage. It also makes for a pretty unique map in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater.

Redditor Skramblez took to the popular site to share their recreation with the world. In a post titled “I recreated Hyrule Temple in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2,” the gamer showed off the map in a video accompanied by Zelda music.

As you can see in the video, the stage’s sections are split into their own variants of a skate park. Some of the smaller paths are replaced by rails for skaters to grind on, and there’s plenty of gaps to clear.

The edges of the stage are replaced with ramps, so you shouldn’t be flying off the stage like you’ve still taken a Ganondorf F-Smash at a high percentage.

As a nice touch, and sticking with the Zelda lore, Skramblez even made the character look a bit like Link – at least the most Link-like the skateboarding game could allow for.

Instead of a green tunic, the player has a green hoodie. Instead of the green cap, it’s a beanie. However, the character does have long blonde hair, just like the Hero of Time.

According to Skramblez, it took fifteen hours to make the map. “The park editor’s not the most intuitive, but you can do a lot once you get used to it,” they explained.

If you want to try it out for yourself, just search “Hyrule Temple” in custom parks on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 on PC.