Iconic Smash Bros Hyrule Temple stage recreated in Tony Hawk Pro Skater - Dexerto

Iconic Smash Bros Hyrule Temple stage recreated in Tony Hawk Pro Skater

Published: 7/Oct/2020 17:21

by Michael Gwilliam
Tony Hawk in Smash Ultimate
Nintendo/Activision

The Legend of Zelda Tony Hawk's Pro Skater

Super Smash Bros Melee introduced many playable fan-favorite stages such as Final Destination and Battlefield, though none may be more infamous than Hyrule Temple. Now, a fan has recreated the Zelda stage within Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2.

Hyrule Temple is an absolute blast to play in a casual setting as it’s one of the largest stages in the game and has five sections for players to battle in – three on the upper area, and two on the lower.

Due to the stage’s layout and Smash’s casual scene consisting of items and multi-player brawls, it’s really the perfect battleground for chaos to ensue.

As it turns out, Hyrule Temple isn’t just a good Zelda-inspired Smash stage. It also makes for a pretty unique map in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater.

Link on Hyrule Temple
Nintendo
Hyrule Temple has appeared in other Smash games since Melee.

Redditor Skramblez took to the popular site to share their recreation with the world. In a post titled “I recreated Hyrule Temple in Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2,” the gamer showed off the map in a video accompanied by Zelda music.

As you can see in the video, the stage’s sections are split into their own variants of a skate park. Some of the smaller paths are replaced by rails for skaters to grind on, and there’s plenty of gaps to clear.

The edges of the stage are replaced with ramps, so you shouldn’t be flying off the stage like you’ve still taken a Ganondorf F-Smash at a high percentage.

As a nice touch, and sticking with the Zelda lore, Skramblez even made the character look a bit like Link – at least the most Link-like the skateboarding game could allow for.

Instead of a green tunic, the player has a green hoodie. Instead of the green cap, it’s a beanie. However, the character does have long blonde hair, just like the Hero of Time.

Triforce in Tony Hawk Pro Skater
YouTube/David R
Don’t miss the Triforce hidden in the map.

According to Skramblez, it took fifteen hours to make the map. “The park editor’s not the most intuitive, but you can do a lot once you get used to it,” they explained.

If you want to try it out for yourself, just search “Hyrule Temple” in custom parks on Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 on PC.

How to claim free Genshin Impact Primogems: Promo codes

Published: 7/Oct/2020 16:34

by James Busby
miHoYo

Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact is home to loads of colorful characters, but you’ll need to spend a lot of Primogems if you wish to increase your chances of obtaining the game’s elusive five-star units. Fortunately, there is an easy way to grab a lot of Primogems without breaking the bank. 

MiHoYo’s free-to-play title, Genshin Impact allows players to explore every inch of its vast open-world completely free of charge. In fact, you can get through the entirety of the game’s current content without spending a penny. However, if you wish to increase your roster of characters and gain access to some incredibly powerful weapons, then you’ll need to score yourself a lot of Primogems. 

These twinkling gems are used to purchase the game’s Acquaint Fates and Intertwined Fates, which are then used to Perform Wishes (Gacha). Primogems are also used to refill the game’s energy/stamina system (Original Resin), making them vital to both acquiring new characters and farming the game’s deadly dungeons. While you’ll naturally get this in-game currency as you progress through the game, there is an even easier way to add more Primogems to your account. 

How to redeem Genshin Impact promo codes

Genshin Impact promo codes official site
miHoYo
Claiming your free Primogems only take a couple of minutes.

One way to add Primogems to your Genshin Impact account is to redeem promo codes. These codes not only net you a decent number of Primogems, they also give you access to a number of useful items that will make your adventure through the world of Teyvat much smoother. 

In order to claim these codes, you’ll first need to level your account up to Adventure Rank 10. You can do this fairly quickly by doing main/side quests, exploring the map, opening chests, and doing your daily commissions. Once you’ve reached Adventure Rank 10, simply head on over to the official Genshin Impact website

Before you enter the region-specific codes below, make sure you’ve done the following:

  1. Reached Adventure Rank 10
  2. Signed into the official Genshin Impact Website
  3. Selected the server you play on
  4. Entered your character nickname (in-game name) 

As soon as you’ve done the above, you should be able to enter the following code:

EU

  • GENSHIN1006U

NA

  • GENSHIN1006A

SEA

  • GENSHIN1006S

Once the code has been activated, head back over to your game. If done correctly, you should receive an in-game notification. Simply click on the mail icon from the pause menu to claim your rewards. The above codes will reward your account with 30 Primogems and 5x Adventure EXP that you can use to level up any characters. Not bad for a few minutes of work!

We’ll be updating this post whenever miHoYo’s adds any new promo codes to the game, so make sure you come back here for further Genshin Impact news and content updates.

