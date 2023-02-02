Sims 4 Growing Together Expansion: Release date, features, social dynamics

Maxis has unleashed new details about Growing Together, an upcoming Sims 4 expansion that will allow players to navigate a midlife crisis in the bustling town of San Sequoia.

Premature information about The Sims 4‘s forthcoming expansion hit the web in a leak on February 1. The leak spawned from a German website, which showcased key art and described a few new features.

Much of the website’s findings have since proven accurate, with Maxis and publisher EA formally announcing the expansion on February 2.

The Sims 4 Growing Together Expansion Pack – Key details

Price: $39.99

$39.99 Developer: Maxis

Maxis Release date: March 16, 2023

March 16, 2023 Platforms: PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox

Growing Together Expansion Pack official reveal trailer

The reveal trailer for The Sims 4’s next DLC release has officially gone live online. Notably, it offers a glimpse at San Sequoia, a new town perfect for family life, self-discovery, and drama of all kinds.

Growing Together’s debut trailer also teases the various ways in which players can expand their in-game families. Raising young children and inviting senior members of the family to move in constitute a couple of noteworthy examples.

The Sims 4 Growing Together features

EA’s website outlines the pack’s various content offerings, which include new items for Build Mode such as décor and furniture. Meanwhile, players can expect to receive additional hairstyles and clothing for Create a Sim.

Pre-ordering or purchasing the Growing Together pack before April 27 will also net users extra goodies in the form of “outdoor playtime digital content.” A toddler slide, “sporty-styled” baby carrier, and swing set count among the outdoor-centric bonus items.

Social Dynamics in The Sims 4 Growing Together Expansion

Electronic Arts Growing Together expansion

In addition to the new San Sequoia environment, Maxis promises Growing Together will feature much deeper social dynamics.

Choices and milestones will impact each Sim. Unlocking or changing personality traits serves as another fresh addition, as may cope with midlife crises and field requests from family members who want to move in.

These dynamics extend to public interactions as well, with a player’s Sim potentially having natural chemistry with some Sims while instantly clashing with others. This much will be governed by “preferences that determine which Sims they are socially compatible with.”

March should prove a busy time for Sims faithful, given that Growing Together launches just two days after The Sims 4’s Infants update.