A new Sims mobile game quietly went live but it’s not what you think

A new The Sims mobile game has been listed in the Play Store, and here’s everything you need to know about it.

This has been quite an interesting week for Sims fans. Not only do we get to see a glimpse of what the upcoming Life and Death expansion pack has to offer, but a new The Sims game on mobile has been spotted. The latter is called The Sims Labs: Town Stories, and it is currently already listed in the Play Store.

Before anything else, however, it’s worth knowing that this is not the same as The Sims Freeplay or Project Rene. Instead, it is an entirely separate “exciting building simulation” experience. It is not available to download on all regions at the time of writing, but there’s some information and footage revealing what it’s all about.

Based on the app’s description, the premise of this game is about embarking on an “exciting adventure” as a new resident in a town called Plumbrook. As the player, you’ll “make your dreams of crafting the perfect town” as you shape the vibrant community come to life.

Gameplay-wise, there’ll be green spaces, public gardens, and quirky neighbours surrounding your new home in town. Along the way, you’ll also be tasked to earn the townspeople’s trust, which is apparently “no easy feat.”

While the game has just been listed, gameplay footage showing the first few minutes has already been revealed. From the looks of it, we get to choose which Sims we want to play at the start of the game.

This part is a bit different from the usual CAS we see in The Sims franchise, as these Sims appear to already have their own presets. But seeing that the full customization option is written as coming soon, it’s likely that this is still an early access and that players could tweak them even further according to their preferences later on.

In the footage, fan-favourite NPC Bella Goth can be seen making a return, guiding you throughout the whole process of starting your new home and other gameplay elements.

So far, the game looks like a mix of building management with some social aspects, just from the official images and description alone. Since this is a mobile game, it’s safe to assume there could be some microtransactions included down the line.