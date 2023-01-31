The Sims 4 update 1.95 patch notes: All changes and bug fixes

The Sims 4 is getting a new update.

The Sims 4 update 1.95 has been released with many bug fixes and new content found in the patch notes.

Coming right off the last update on January 17, the official details for the new 1.95 update for Sims 4 have now been released.

The latest content refresh aims to focus on streamlining many key interfaces and controller interactions for console players.

It also brings with it a plethora of new assets such as medical wearables, shapewear, and surgery scars that can all be put onto your Sim, each with extensive options to find precisely what you want.

The full patch notes can be found below – or on EA’s official page here.

Medical Wearables

There’s a new Medical Wearables category under Body and Face Accessories in Create a Sim.

Select the Sims face and then select Accessories to find the Medical Wearables category that contains a new hearing aid for your Toddler or older Sims. This medical wearable comes in fifteen color variants, and can be assigned to your Sims right, left or both ears.

The Medical Wearables category can also be found by selecting the Sims body and then selecting the Body category. Here you can find Glucose Monitors for your Child and older Sims that can be added to your Sims right and left arm, and to your Sims lower abdomen on the right or left side as well.

Top Surgery Scars

Under the same Body category, all players can find a Body Scars category with an option for Teen and older male Sims (masculine or feminine frame) to add a Top Surgery Scar to their Sims.

Binders and Shapewear

With this update, players can find two new assets in Create a Sim. Under the Tanks, in the Tops category, you will find a Binder top asset for your Teen and older Sims. In the Underwear category for Bottoms, there is a new shapewear asset for your Sims as well!

Let there be light switches!

For our builders who have long desired to complete that perfect room, a new light switch is now available in Build Mode!

UI Placement comes to PlayStation

Previously, The Sims 4 on PlayStation required Simmers to calibrate their screen settings at a system level by going to the consoles Settings > Sound and Screen > Display Area Settings and configuring the display.

This option will continue to work but now, PlayStation Simmers will be able to adjust the UI placement. The wizard will run during the initial launch of The Sims 4 or can be manually initiated from Game Options > Other .

We still recommend you calibrate your Display Area Settings through your PlayStation settings.

Cursor Scaling

Simmers can now adjust the size of the cursor on both PlayStation and Xbox when displayed in virtual cursor mode on your controller, or while you are using a mouse and keyboard to play.

This additional level of customization allows you to have a larger cursor without needing to scale up all of the game UI. This should make it easier to see even when you’re kicking back, relaxing in your favorite seat looking at the TV screen across the room.

You can adjust the cursor size in game by going to Game Options > Accessibility.

Console Build Mode Improvements

Jumping into Build Mode will feel a little different… well OK, a lot different. Now the Catalog is opened by default and STAYS open as you grab items and interact with the lot. You no longer need to reopen the Catalog and re-navigate to the menu you were in every. single. time.

Regardless of which cursor mode you’re in, you can seamlessly interact with either the Catalog or lot, which aligns our console experience more closely to that on PC.

Console Build Mode Guidance System

If you are a new player or have the Guidance System enabled, the help you received from Emily in CAS and Live Mode will continue through to Build Mode. If you aren’t familiar with building, using the tools, or how to find the right looking object and place it exactly where you want it, Emily will be there to guide you around Build Mode to help you unleash your creativity.

Controls and Navigation Updates

While we have kept the ability to toggle control methods by tapping the Touch Pad on PlayStation or View button on Xbox, we have reduced the amount of times we switch between the two modes automatically.

Since we are talking about toggling the control methods, if you have the Controls Legend enabled in Game Options > Other, we now show a prompt for Toggle Cursor at the top. Not only that, next to the prompt is a little reminder of which control scheme you are currently using.

We have also added controller shortcuts to some dialogs and screens to help simplify and speed up navigating the game. These button prompts are displayed on supported screens and can be used where usually you would have a lot of scrolling to get to the Confirm or Cancel button.

Big Fixes

Base Game

Toddlers can do strange things sometimes, but bathing with their slippers on shouldn’t be one. Now their feet will get clean, just like the rest of them.

The Venue Info icon in the top left of your screen contains a lot of useful information but it doesn’t mean it should always display as new. Now the icon flair will only show when something is actually new.

Sims made through CAS Stories with Starting Funds ‘High’ should now get 30k Simoelons instead of the standard 20k for their household fund.

Sims love a good makeover, but when switching Styled Looks in CAS it’s taking it a bit far your Sim’s appearance changes, not just their outfits. Styled Looks will now update just the outfit your Sim is wearing and not make them a totally different Sim.

When adjusting the physical frame of your Sim while using Bantu Knots (yfHair_SDX019BantuKnots) or Two Strand Twist (ymHair_SDX019TwoStrandTwists) hairstyles, you will continue to see the Plumbob icon on the thumbnail as a reminder of the fantastic collaboration we did with DeeSims to bring those styles to everyone.

The goals during the Parenting Predicaments scenario will reflect a child Sim aging up to a teen after blowing out the birthday candles and progressing the scenario.

Child Sims getting at least a B grade average at school will be recognized for their achievements by progressing the Parenting Predicaments scenario objectives.

If your Sims reach level 5 in one of Sofia and Leonardo’s skills before the goal activates in the Parenting Predicaments scenario, it’ll be accurately marked as meeting the criteria.

Also related – teenagers have aspirations (apparently waking up before noon doesn’t count) but in the Parenting Predicaments scenario teens are able to complete the teenage aspirations goal.

Some say it’s a conspiracy, some say the aliens got fed up with the parents and just sent them home, others just think it was a bug. Either way, parents should no longer return midway through the Aliens Stole My Parents scenario when traveling off the lot and back again.

Stuck in the Shadow wasn’t intended to actually get you stuck…. Completing the Scenario should now complete once the goals have been achieved.

Emily likes to help Simmers get a head start, but it seems she was a little too eager and prevented Scenario goals from displaying in CAS if she hadn’t been seen previously. Now if you haven’t seen Emily yet, and start a new Scenario you will have your goals displayed so you can create the perfect household to take on the challenges ahead. Emily will be there if you need her later.

Seasoned Simmers who don’t need Emily’s help and choose to disable the Guidance System, in the Game Options, while in CAS will no longer run into an issue where you cannot create a Sim due to the options being inaccessible.

Merging Sims from the Gallery while Emily was guiding you through CAS will no longer prevent Emily from explaining the final parts of the CAS Guidance System.

Entering CAS from the Simology option will not prevent you from creating a Sim Story.

While using the Guidance System to customize your own Sim, Add New Sim will not be available until you have completed your Sim customization tutorial or opted out of the tips.

Some tips in Build Mode prevented you from accessing features like Bulldoze and Save to My Library; all the options are selectable again.

Sims with customized frames should have a full set of fingernails to pick from, including those from packs

City Living

Being an Interior Decorator can be tough, it’s made even more difficult if you can’t get in. Sims picking up a gig at a penthouse will now be able to knock on the door and get in to work their style magic.

If there is one main thing you would expect Illuminating Pillars to do, it’s illuminate! Well we changed some bulbs, got shocked once or twice, checked the wiring and now they should be good to go.

Get Famous

After our previous update which brought a new look to Lessons and a bigger, easier to read layout, it unexpectedly caused long Lesson titles to extend beyond the boundaries of the box in some languages. The titles should now all fit in their designated spaces and be fully readable by all.

Eco Lifestyle

The Perfect Plumbob Ceiling Fan, Sandstorm Ceiling Fan, Dizzy Palms Ceiling Fan now all come with a power consumption rating.

High School Years

Sims wearing the yfAcc_NecklaceEP12Beaded_SolidRainbowLt necklace should no longer see it floating near them when zooming the camera. We must have forgotten to remove the levitation enchantment, sorry about that!

Paranormal

Sims making a living as a Paranormal Investigator and autonomously visiting San Myshuno often found that doors were missing from apartments unless you were in Walls Up view. Doors should now show up as expected. But are they really there? Someone should investigate! Spoooooky

Bust the Dust

Dust and Dust Bunnies will show up after a reload, now where did I put that Dust Dandy Cordless Vacuum?

Outdoor Retreat