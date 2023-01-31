The Sims 4 Infants update launch date revealed

The Sims 4 has revealed the launch date for the anticipated Infants update that will turn the game into its own version of Nickelodeon’s Rugrats.

During a Behind The Sims stream on Tuesday, Maxis announced that babies are being enhanced in a big way to make them much more interesting than they are currently.

The new life stage will include a series of new ways to play too, making this much more rewarding for players to experience.

When is The Sims 4 Infants update coming out?

Set to launch on March 14, players will have an assortment of new tools at their disposal. This includes Create-A-Sim for babies where users will be able to customize their little bundles of joy.

In addition to being able to create a new baby, there will be a lot more engaging features with how adult sims can interact with toddlers.

As shown in the announcement video, toddlers can be breastfed, given away, get new traits, and interact with items in The Sims 4 in new ways.

The update will also feature an assortment of new animations for toddlers with how they walk, sit, lie down, and more.

Brand-new clothing and items will also be included as part of the update such as shoes, hair, birthmarks, glasses, and hats just to name a few.

Needless to say, there’s going to be a lot for fans to sink their teething teeth into when the update launches later this year. Be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for all the latest news about The Sims and more.