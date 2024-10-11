How to enable split screen in LEGO Fortnite

Split Screen is a new feature coming to LEGO Fortnite that’ll make the multiplayer experience much more convenient, and here’s how to enable it.

As we approach the spooky season, LEGO Fortnite is getting tons of new additions with the 31.40 Fortnitemares update. Not only will a new Nightmare Before Christmas bundle be introduced, but soon, there’ll also be a mini pass sporting various builds and furniture items to keep your home looking more interesting than ever.

Article continues after ad

Cosmetics aside, split screen is among the new additions to the mode. This feature can help you keep track of gathering resources and explore with your friends much more easily.

If you’d like to enable it in-game, check out the steps below.

How to play split screen in LEGO Fortnite

Much like the split screen on the main Battle Royale modes, this feature essentially allows you to bring back the original multiplayer experience in video games. It’s perfect if you have a friend over and want to play on the same device. Without further ado, here’s how you can play with the feature.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Launch Fortnite. In the main menu, select the LEGO Fortnite game mode. Next, connect a second controller. Select the second player’s console account. Guest and Quick Play console accounts are not supported. Once the console account is set up, have the second player link their Epic account. They should now appear in your lobby after logging into Fortnite.

Provided you’ve followed the steps above, you should now be able to play LEGO Fortnite with a split screen. There are some restrictions to this, though.

What platforms are supported for split screen?

epic games Split screen is a convenient feature to have, but it’s only supported in certain platforms.

As confirmed by Epic Games in a blog post, at the time of writing, the feature is only supported on certain platforms. They are as follows:

PlayStation 5

PlayStation 4

Xbox Series X|S

Xbox One

That sums up everything you need to know about how to play Split Screen in LEGO Fortnite. While you’re here, check out the full patch notes for all the Fortnitemares 2024 Battle Royale additions, everything you can expect in Fortnitemares, and new Halloween-themed skins coming to Fortnite.