xQc claims his community never “defended” him during Adept drama

xQc has called out his community for failing to support him during the drama with his former partner Adept.

xQc’s split was Adept became a hot talking point in his community and the wider streaming scene as a whole last year, with the situation becoming significantly more complicated after Adept claimed that the pair had been in a “common law marriage” before the breakup.

Since then, xQc has been one of the biggest streamers in the world after a massive $100 million deal to join Kick, as well as controversies surrounding streamers using reaction content, which also affected other big names like Hasan.

But now xQc has called some of his viewers out for not sticking by him when the issues with Adept first arose, and he’s also condemned some of them for not letting him move on from the whole ordeal.

xQc calls out his viewers for not moving on from Adept drama

During a recent stream, which took place on xQc’s Twitch channel, xQc confronted a chatter who said that he couldn’t be supported anymore.

When the viewer said that it was getting harder and harder to defend him, xQc shot back: “Bro, people have not defended me on sh*t for months and I don’t care. I don’t need or want your defense. when has anyone defended me for the last 6 months? All the drama sh*t, even people in my own community turned on me.

“What do I care? I have certain viewpoints. I don’t agree. I don’t give a f*ck, flat out. I don’t give a f*ck. What do I care?”

While issues with Adept are not resolved yet, things have died down significantly since when the news first broke.

For a complete rundown on the history between Adept and xQc, check out our full explainer on why the two split up and the fallout that followed.