Logo
Rust

xQc rages about the worst part of Rust gameplay in streamer server

Published: 6/Jan/2021 18:10 Updated: 6/Jan/2021 18:33

by Alex Garton
Twitch: xQcOW/Facepunch Studios

Share

xQc

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel’s Rust streams have been incredibly entertaining recently and it’s obvious he’s enjoying playing on the OfflineTV server. Despite this, he does find aspects of the game frustrating, particularly the time that’s wasted after you die in-game.

For the past two weeks, Twitch has been dominated by Rust, with all of the top creators playing on OfflineTV’s dedicated server. Although it’s been the source of a lot of drama in the community, it’s also provided viewers with some amazing content.

One streamer that’s been at the center of all the excitement and drama is Twitch personality, xQc. Since joining the server, he’s made it very clear that his main objective is to kill other players.

Of course, whenever you decide to PvP in a game, you will eventually die. Well, xQc has shared his thoughts on dying in Rust, expressing his frustration with how much time it wastes.

Facepunch Studios
Rust is now one of the top games on Twitch.

“You are literally cut off” – xQc

As with any survival game, Rust is extremely punishing if you’re killed by another player. Not only are all of your items dropped to the ground, but you also have to make the long journey back to scavenge what remains on your dead body.

For a lot of survival game players, this dying mechanic is what makes the game so exciting. However, for streamers like xQc, scavenging and running endlessly is not good content for viewers: “In Rust, when you f**king die, you are literally cut off from content… and you have to walk back for 25 minutes.”

He then compares Rust with Grand Theft Auto RP, expressing that it’s a shame that Rust doesn’t have a similar process after death: “Compared to GTA RP, you have content for like an hour… it’s kinda fun to die.” In short, there are no RP features in Rust that allow players to make death fun. Whereas in GTA RP, the hospital and police make dying less frustrating and sometimes even entertaining.

It’s easy to see why dying in Rust can be so frustrating for streamers while they’re live. At the end of the day, they’re trying to create the most entertaining content possible for their viewers.

It’ll be interesting to see if Facepunch Studios take on this feedback and implement some form of RP process after death. We know they’re working along OfflineTV to add extra features to the new server so anything is possible.

Rust

Dafran gets ultimate revenge on trashtalking Symfuhny in OfflineTV Rust server

Published: 5/Jan/2021 17:59

by Alex Garton
Twitch: dafran/Facepunch Studios

Share

Courage Dafran Symfuhny

Daniel ‘dafran’ Francesca decided to take revenge on fellow Twitch streamer Mason ‘Symfuhny’ Lanier after he caught him trash talking. All seemed well until he realized he’d accidentally shot the wrong person.

The OfflineTV Rust server has been an overwhelming success with Twitch viewers, providing some of the best content on the platform. Some of the biggest names on Twitch have been playing the game including Shroud, xQc, Pokimane, and Corpse.

It was announced by Abe ‘BaboAbe’ Chung that the server would be shut down on January 5 in preparation for the new server arriving on January 7.

Of course, with the server set to be reset, January 4 was an action-packed and drama-filled day on the OfflineTV Rust server. One incredible encounter involved dafran accidentally killing Jack ‘CouRageJD’ Dunlop in an assassination attempt gone wrong.

Facepunch Studios
Rust was first available to play all the way back in 2013.

Dafran takes revenge on Rust with a sniper

After logging back into Rust, Twitch streamer Symfuhny soon realized that someone had built a giant ice wall around his base. This meant that he unable to leave and he immediately called out dafran as the culprit: “How the f**k are we gonna get out, dude these walls are huge… Who’s this f***king dafran guy.”

Later on in the stream, Symfuhny was voicing his frustration with dafran to a group of server members that included fellow Twitch personality CouRageJD. During the conversation, one of the players asked Symfuhny who built the wall, to which he replied: “dafran… washed up Overwatch player.”

It was this reply that would ultimately result in the accidental killing of CouRageJD and Symfuhny’s eventual demise. Little did they know, dafran had been listening in to the whole conversation and was laying in wait with a sniper.

It was only after he’d taken the shot that the streamer realized he’d accidentally killed CouRageJD, leaving Symfuhny to make a run for it. Dafran’s desperation to reload his sniper as Symfuhny makes a run for woods is absolutely hilarious.

Unable to get the shot off in time, it looks as if Symfuhny has escaped with his life. However, one of dafran’s teammates chased him down and secured the revenge for him.

Although the sequence of events didn’t exactly go to plan, in the end, dafran did get his revenge. On top of this, it made for a hilarious series of events that shows why Rust is so great to watch.

The OfflineTV server may have caused a lot of unnecessary drama, but it’s also provided viewers with some great content. Fingers crossed the new one arriving on January 7 is just as entertaining.