Pokelawls addresses drama as xQc “overstays” at his house

Pokelawls has opened up about the drama between him and xQc after xQc moved into his home earlier this year. But why are fans mad about it?

No matter how well you might get along, living with friends can be hard. This is something Pokelawl has realized after having xQc move in with him after his breakup with Adept. But Poke has now claimed xQc is “overstaying his welcome”.

Poke revealed on stream that he would want xQc to move out as his mom was going to move in to recover after having surgery.

Article continues after ad

This resulted in xQc getting lots of comments from fans, claiming he was overstaying his welcome and that she should move out of Poke’s home. Poke has now hit out at fans sending hate to xQc.

Poke opens up about drama with xQc

Speaking about his friend, Poke said: “He’s mad about people saying ‘you’re f**king up Poke’s house’, and he hated that, you know. He didn’t like that.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“So, I think he was just being dumb and like reading these comments saying ‘You’re being a sh*tty friend to Poke’, and then he’s saying stuff like ‘it’s not even Poke’s house’, you know what I mean? It’s not even Poke’s house, erm, which makes no sense to me, like, why would you say that? I’m renting, it’s my place. I felt like I was disrespected there.”

Article continues after ad

He continued: “I get that [xQc] are getting mad at these viewers, but you’re kinda sh*tting on me here, brother what? You know what I’m saying?

“And then he says stuff like ‘Who cares about the guys, they have my credit card’, you know what I’m saying? Like is it like GG has my credit card, so it’s like…. but we’re not buying things with his credit card. If we’re using his credit card, it’s for him.”