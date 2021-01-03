Logo
xQc and Andy Milonakis get heated over Rust server drama: “You’re a sociopath”

Published: 3/Jan/2021 12:27

by Luke Edwards
After days of being slammed over his actions in the OfflineTV Rust server, Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has made a fair few enemies in-game and on stream. His arch-nemesis now is Andy Milonakis, who, after starting a feud with xQc, hasn’t let it go, and is even arguing with his fans.

It’s fair to say xQc’s presence on the OfflineTV Rust server has garnered a lot of attention. He’s received criticism from multiple streamers, including shroud, for his focus on PvP and accusations of other streamers for stream sniping.

The latest drama, however, occurred when he got into a feud with Andy Milonakis. xQc, who was teamed up with GreekGodx, killed Andy and looted him. Andy was not pleased and retaliated by killing Greek. When xQc found Greek’s body, he and Andy got into an argument where Andy labeled xQc a “f***ing loser” – prompting xQc to kill Andy again.

This was far from the end of it, though. The feud resulted in some of xQc’s viewers flooding to Andy’s stream to goad him.

“You’re nothing but a f***ing username, you don’t exist in real life,” Andy said to the chat. “You’re anonymous f***ing twelve-year-old losers. Your opinion means nothing, your presence means nothing. I don’t give a f*** how many people are in here spamming, you mean nothing.”

A day later, Andy was still furious with xQc for his actions on the Rust server. He proceeded to hold live conversations with some of xQc’s viewers, in which he asked one if he was living in poverty and dissatisfied with his life.

“I feel like, as much as you think my humor is that of a 12-year-old, I probably make more in a year than you will in your entire life,” Andy said.

“I feel like you’re angry with your station in life. I don’t care what you look like, I know poverty is ugly.”

Andy had earlier explained why he doesn’t think xQc will be getting involved with the new, roleplay-focused Rust server which is due to be released on January 7, where he accused him of being too much of a “sociopath” to want to get involved.

“Instead of getting 100k viewers, he doesn’t wanna get 60k viewers in doing RP and putting effort into it. It’s really hard to roleplay when you’re a sociopath who never leaves the house,” he said.

“I should leave him alone, but I feel like he’s being an asshole to a lot of creators.”

xQc is yet to re-engage in the feud, with fans urging Andy to ‘let it go’.

There’s set to be a reduced number of streamers on the new server, so we’ll know more about who exactly will be involved as soon as it drops.

KSI’s Among Us game ends in disaster after rookie voice chat slip up

Published: 4/Jan/2021 13:19

by Georgina Smith
YouTuber KSI was caught red-handed when playing Among Us in the chaos-causing proximity chat, giving the game away that he’d killed two people without realizing he was in earshot of fellow creator Randolph.

Among Us was undoubtedly the indie sensation of the year in 2020, its minimalistic graphics alongside the gripping gameplay launching it into international success, with just about every creator having given the game a go on stream.

In recent months a new mod has also been leveling up the already tense gameplay. The external ‘Proximity Chat’ mod allows players to join a group voice call while playing, with the volume getting louder and quieter depending on how close you are to other players. Detailed on how to try this mod out for yourself can be found here.

It does however have the potential to get imposters into trouble if they don’t know exactly who is nearby, and KSI a.k.a. JJ Olatunji was the latest to fall victim.

KSI next to an Among Us graphic
Youtube, JJ Alatunji / InnerSloth
KSI got millions of views for his ‘wheel decides Among Us’ videos.

YouTuber Randolph was giving his best shot at being a crewmate aboard the ship, making sure he vocalized every time he did a task so that nearby players also in Proximity mode could hear that he wasn’t being suspicious and make sure they didn’t think he was the imposter.

KSI’s Proximity Chat error costs him the game

As he walked around the corner into electrical to complete another task, the shadows parted to reveal KSI standing next to the dead bodies of two other players, letting out a delighted laugh as he thought he’d gotten away with it.

However, he almost instantly realized that Randolph was nearby and let out a simple “oh sh*t” before the ‘dead body reported’ alert comically descended over the screen.

Randolph immediately started wheezing with laughter at the unexpected find, as everyone else asked him what happened to cause that reaction. As the YouTuber explained what he saw, KSI can be heard distantly saying, “what do you mean?” and making one last attempt to prove his innocence.

But as expected, everyone ended up voting for JJ, and he made only sounds of disappointment as his avatar drifted across empty space, having been kicked from the ship.

Proximity Chat has proven to be another entertaining addition to an already tense game, and although it isn’t an official feature currently, many hope that InnerSloth will be adding it into the base game in a future update.