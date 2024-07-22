“Real-life Team Rocket” slammed for harassing Pokemon Go player on Community Day

The Pokemon Go community has come to one fan’s defense after a negative encounter with other players on Community Day.

Recalling on Reddit how they had planned to “use a couple of Gyms” to get their 50 daily free Pokecoins during the Tynamo-focused event, the teenage player battled and overthrew one of seven Gyms in their local park, all of which had the “same three people in them.”

Following their victory, the thread’s author said, “A group of three guys came up to me, ogled my phone, and told me to “leave their Gym alone.”

“I awkwardly apologized and tried to laugh it off,” but the hostile group of players carried on, with the user then revealing, “They took the Gym and sat on the bench next to me and glared until I left.”

After questioning if they were in the wrong, most players reassured the author they were blameless, responding with the likes of, “Yeah, you did nothing wrong.” as well as, “Keep playing. Like you said it’s just a game. Take a gym if you want to take a Gym.”

Others dubbed the group “bullies” for behaving like “Real-life Team Rocket,” advising the affected player to “report them for harassment/threatening behavior,” which is against Niantic’s Player Guidelines.

Numerous users shared similar anecdotes in the thread, concluding that hostility from others “can be reported,” and that Niantic does ban users for behavior comparable to what is described in this post.

Though July’s Community Day has come and gone, there are still plenty of reasons to play Pokemon Go in the lull after Go Fest Global.

Paldean native Tandemaus made its debut in Timed Research, with Mega Lucario due to make its first appearance in-game on July 27. Check out our Raid guide for the Fighting/Steel-type to get prepped ahead of the weekend.