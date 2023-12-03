Myth breaks down after watching YouTube documentary about him “falling off”

In a vulnerable on-stream moment, Myth was overwhelmed by emotion after watching a video explaining his fall from the top of the streaming world. However, not all of his emotions were negative, and he ultimately wound up appreciating the video’s original creator for making it.

It’s extremely difficult to maintain a career as a streamer. Whether it be the crushing weight of having to go live each day, Twitch contracts that force you to stream an overwhelming amount of time as some creators have alleged, or people just moving on to new content, there’s a lot that can cause someone to “fall off”.

Myth is one such creator whose following has shrunk in the time after Fortnite’s heyday. Though there are many who still know of him, he isn’t at the top of the Twitch world like he used to be.

However, he didn’t seem all that sad when watching a video explaining why his viewership has fallen so far. Rather, he was happy with what he’s accomplished up to this point and came away feeling positive about his journey as a creator.

Myth looks back fondly on his career despite having “fallen off”

Myth hasn’t been shy about losing his following over the years, with even himself explaining why he fell off in his own YouTube video over a year ago. He explained that he couldn’t keep up with being the “Fortnite guy” and that he felt he was “arrogant” at the time without the skill to back it up.

Even when Myth was reacting to a video made by creator Directed by Fainted, he was laughing at his own mistakes, often agreeing with the YouTuber even as he pointed out where Myth’s viewership dropped off.

For instance, when a game called V Rising was mentioned as a game he pulled around 60 viewers playing, good memories rushed back to him.

“V Rising! Yes! Dude, I had the time of my life. These were so good. V Rising was so much fun, I wanna go back. I would do it all over again, holy s*** V Rising was so much fun.”

Though Myth was surprisingly upbeat through the video, he did take some moments to reflect on where he lost a lot of his viewership. When a viewer roasted him a bit on the topic, he agreed.

“‘The most consistent thing you did was be inconsistent in what you wanted to do.’ I mean… Yeah. I’m not gonna lie, it’s really hard for me to determine what the f*** I actually want to do in the industry. I think, a lot of the time, there hasn’t really been enough time for me to sit down with myself and genuinely think about that. Just because I have to stream every day. I can’t not stream every day.”

And, when the move from Twitch to YT was discussed as one of the reasons for his declining viewership, he wasn’t shy about his motivations. “Nobody can deny that I’m bag chasing. If you hate me for it, so be it dude.”

Ultimately, Fainted wound up praising Myth for “staying true to himself” and trying to become a variety streamer. This is where Myth ultimately broke down, but not in sadness. Rather, he was overcome by emotion thinking about the path he’s had up to this point.

“It is crazy how little I look back on what I’ve done and I feel good about it, you know? This video kind of helped me see that. It just feels really good, man.”

