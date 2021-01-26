xQc refuses to stream Overwatch as often as he used to, and now he’s revealed why: as it turns out, the main reason is because of his Twitch followers.

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel used to stream Overwatch all the time. Tens of thousands of fans would tune in and watch him create highlights and lowlights on Winston, his trademark hero.

He also produced hilarious moments and rage montages, some of which went on to become quality memes. But sadly, it seemed like something had deterred him from streaming the game that he once player professionally in the Overwatch League.

He started streaming it less recently, and now barely streams it at all.

Fans often wondered what happened and why he ultimately stopped. Many assumed he didn’t enjoy it more, and it turns out, they were half-right.

A fan popped the question live on stream and asked him why he doesn’t stream it anymore. xQc stopped to think about it for a moment as he scratched his chin. Then, he broke it down for them.

“The problem that I have with the game is that it’s almost like… when I stream the game, the stream becomes like a market place for attention,” he said. “Every game… people come in on my team, and everybody just fishes for attention. On my team and the enemy team.”

“I can’t play even the game properly,” he added. “It’s just not fun. Like, I can’t play the actual game. It’s not competitive. Why bother playing a competitive game all-in when it’s just not competitive?”

It sounds like he doesn’t find the game fun anymore, which is what most people assumed. However, it’s not because he finds it boring and stale after all these years. Instead, it’s because of all the people looking for their moment of glory.

It’s something we’ve seen happen to big streamers time and time again, even to the point where other players will stream snipe them for a cheap thrill.

It’s all well and good for an easy laugh. But in the end, it’s driven xQc to the point of no more Overwatch, which a lot of his fans will miss.