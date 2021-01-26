xQc refuses to stream Overwatch as often as he used to, and now he’s revealed why: as it turns out, the main reason is because of his Twitch followers.
Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel used to stream Overwatch all the time. Tens of thousands of fans would tune in and watch him create highlights and lowlights on Winston, his trademark hero.
He also produced hilarious moments and rage montages, some of which went on to become quality memes. But sadly, it seemed like something had deterred him from streaming the game that he once player professionally in the Overwatch League.
He started streaming it less recently, and now barely streams it at all.
Fans often wondered what happened and why he ultimately stopped. Many assumed he didn’t enjoy it more, and it turns out, they were half-right.
xQc’s Overwatch streams were a throw back to his days as a competitive player.
A fan popped the question live on stream and asked him why he doesn’t stream it anymore. xQc stopped to think about it for a moment as he scratched his chin. Then, he broke it down for them.
“The problem that I have with the game is that it’s almost like… when I stream the game, the stream becomes like a market place for attention,” he said. “Every game… people come in on my team, and everybody just fishes for attention. On my team and the enemy team.”
“I can’t play even the game properly,” he added. “It’s just not fun. Like, I can’t play the actual game. It’s not competitive. Why bother playing a competitive game all-in when it’s just not competitive?”
It sounds like he doesn’t find the game fun anymore, which is what most people assumed. However, it’s not because he finds it boring and stale after all these years. Instead, it’s because of all the people looking for their moment of glory.
Riot Games has confirmed League of Legends patch 11.3 — a particularly “meaty” update, Mark Yetter promises — is now locked and loaded. Here are all the notes for the Feb. 3 patch, including a raft of Season 11 item changes, and more.
This time, in patch 11.3, the Riot balance team is taking a “big sweep” through LoL’s items to “find over and underperformers,” and give them a tweak.
There’s also “a lot of overpowered and ‘sad’ champions to adjust,” lead champion dev Mark ‘Scruffy’ Yetter confirmed on Twitter at the beginning of the patch 11.3 cycle — here are all the details on the next update, penned in to arrive on Feb. 3.
Riot is set to release as many as 10 new League skins next update.
Goredrinker, Staff of Flowing Water cop nerfs
Riot has decided to hit the dreaded “Moonstone Staff” combo by taking power out of the non-Mythic side. This leaves Moonstone Renewer untouched, but should cowl the “broken” healing synergy that has reigned supreme in Season 11.
The Staff won’t be the only item coming under the microscope this patch. Goredrinker will also have some of its power stripped; it’s active now delivers less health back (8% instead of its original 12%).
Other top-tier items like Deadman’s Plate, Zhonya’s Hourglass, and Sterak’s Gage are also slated for nerfs. Heading the other way are struggling items like Phantom Dancer, marksman mythic Immortal Shieldbow, and Chemtech Purifier.
Healing in League should drop a little if Riot can get the “Moonstone Staff” combo under control.
Riot runs ruler over Rell in patch 11.3
The Iron Maiden is getting a number of changes in patch 11.3, in an effort to mitigate her impact a little. She currently boasts a 54.23% win rate in high-ranked solo queue, according to Lolalytics.
League leak site [email protected] has already mined a number of Rell changes from the PBE testing server. The Iron Maiden will have damage and shielding taken out of her W ability, “Ferromancy,” as well as her E ally bind, “Attract and Repel.”
To counteract these power shifts, Rell’s ultimate — “Magnet Storm” — now deals 40% more damage through ability power, though her base 120-280 damage dealt via the signature ability still stays the same.
Rell is getting some work done to her passive, W, E, and R this patch.
League champ 153 will be joined in the balance change bundle by another 19 champs, including Sylas, Seraphine, Anivia, and — quite shockingly — outdated jungler Udyr, who is up for a VGU this year.
LoL patch 11.3: planned buffs
Olaf
Cho’Gath
Pantheon
Rammus
Anivia
Elise
Ivern
Seraphine
Udyr
Taliyah
LoL patch 11.3: planned nerfs
Karma
Sylas
Singed
Riven
Jinx
Ezreal
Mordekaiser
Vladimir
Shyvana
Oft-forgotten jungler Udyr was a shock addition in League patch 11.3’s buff list.
League patch 11.3 adds “Lunar Beast” skins, more
The next League of Legends skin line, Lunar Beast, will be coming in patch 11.3. Five champs are in line for the new cosmetics, including Aphelios. There will also be a special Prestige skin for top lane duelist Fiora.
Here’s the full list of champs getting ‘Lunar Beast’ skins:
Alistar
Annie
Aphelios
Darius
Jarvan IV
Fiora (Standard & Prestige)
League patch 11.3 is actually chock full of new skins too. Swain and Zyra will get “Crystal Rose” variants, while Syndra and Talon will get “Withered Rose” skins.
Swain and Zyra are getting new “Crystal Rose” skins in patch 11.3.
League of Legends patch 11.3 will drop on Wednesday, Feb. 3. Dexerto will continue to add all planned balance changes as Riot reveals specific numbers.
League of Legends patch 11.3 early notes
Champions
Rell
W damage 70-210 (+40 bonus ability power) ⇒ 70-210 (+60 bonus ability power), shield 40-160 (+13% max health) ⇒ 20-120 (+13% max health).