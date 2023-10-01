Myth shocks fans with “flawless” xQc impression

YouTube streamer and former Fortnite pro Myth wowed viewers as he absolutely nailed his xQc impression at a cafe.

Myth climbed to fame as he dominated the Fortnite scene competitively and as a content creator scene, whipping 90s and hitting 200 pumps.

But after the streamer came to the conclusion that his career as a content creator and the future of Fortnite didn’t align, Myth moved away from the giant Esports gaming team TSM to instead stream whatever he wanted, playing a variety of different games that are still primarily shooters.

Myth also showcased his talent at impersonations on Brittt’s IRL stream while relaxing at a cafe with friends.

Myth shocked fans with spot-on XQC impersonation

Myth sat at a cafe table when suddenly viewers could hear what sounded like xQc’s voice.

“Nice man, where are you from? What do you do?” Myth speedily said, mirroring the Quebac accent of xQc to such a degree that fans in his chat went wild, and so did the people sitting around him, who sat with mouths wide open in shock. “That’s xQc,” Brittt said as she pointed at Myth.

Myth, seeing his fans loving the impression, continued to pretend to get to know his friend: “Ahh, okay so you like streaming, gaming.” All the while, fans couldn’t get over how similar he sounded to the real xQc.

While Myth has received some criticism for the amount he does the impressions, fans couldn’t deny that it still wows them every time: “People say it’s his one shtick but man it’s actually so good.”

Though Myth has had a lot of time to practice with this impersonation, unveiling it to his stream all the way back in 2019, and it has only gotten better since.