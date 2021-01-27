Twitch streamer shuts down sexist troll with amazing comeback - Dexerto

Twitch partner ‘negaoryx,’ who became a meme a few years back for her iconic reaction to a scene in The Last of Us, has once again gone viral – this time for expertly shutting down a sexist troll in her chat during one of her latest streams.

Trolls are nothing new in Twitch chats, especially for female streamers. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like they are going away any time soon, and most broadcasters have just decided to ignore them, for better or for worse.

While Twitch Partner negaoryx says that most of the time, she follows the aforementioned advice, she recently decided to go another route.

During one of her recent streams, a troll in her Twitch chat asked a very inappropriate question about the color of her underwear, which caused her to call out the user in front of her viewers, claiming that people need to “respect women”.

99% of the time, I ignore trolls and ban them. 1% of the time, I do this: pic.twitter.com/Nvt307S1De — negaoryx (@negaoryx) January 26, 2021

“What did you expect? Did you expect I was gonna be like, ‘Blue, why do you wanna find out? Here’s my number!’ Like, what do you think people are going to do, my dude? Like, how do you expect this going any other way than how it went,” she said.

While that might have been where the clip would have ended, another chatter quickly tried to deflect by saying that she couldn’t take a joke, which caused her to expertly break down why that excuse doesn’t work.

“The rest of us can still joke, you can’t because you were never joking in the first place, you were just being a misogynistic, sexist piece of sh*t,” negaoryx said. “And then, you don’t like hearing that because someone’s holding a mirror up to you and it makes you uncomfortable because you know you and you know the parts of you that are good. So in your heart, you have to come up with a narrative that makes you feel better about the fact that somebody’s asking you to confront the parts about yourself that you hate the most.”

Unfortunately it's because I see these kinds of comments really regularly, and after 4.5 years of doing this I just know how I feel about it without having to think, you know? It's nothing new, the only difference is I said it out loud instead of thinking it to myself. — negaoryx (@negaoryx) January 26, 2021

The streamer uploaded the clip to Twitter and it quickly went viral, gaining over 1.3 million views within less than 12 hours at the time of writing. Most seem to be viewing the rant positively, with multiple members of the games industry chiming in to praise the Twitch streamer for her response to the toxic behavior.

This isn’t the first time negaoryx has gone viral; two years ago, her reaction to a bunny getting killed in Naughty Dog’s post apocalyptic game The Last of Us gained traction across social media, even earning responses from the developers of the game.

While the obvious hope is that her speech will cause trolls to rethink their offensive messages, the chances of that happening is, unfortunately, unlikely – but we can bet future trolls will think twice before deciding to say such things in her chat after one of their own was put on blast.