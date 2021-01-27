 Twitch streamer shuts down sexist troll with amazing comeback - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Twitch streamer shuts down sexist troll with amazing comeback

Published: 27/Jan/2021 1:27

by Tanner Pierce
Twitch/Twitter: negaoryx

Share

Twitch

Twitch partner ‘negaoryx,’ who became a meme a few years back for her iconic reaction to a scene in The Last of Us, has once again gone viral – this time for expertly shutting down a sexist troll in her chat during one of her latest streams.

Trolls are nothing new in Twitch chats, especially for female streamers. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like they are going away any time soon, and most broadcasters have just decided to ignore them, for better or for worse.

While Twitch Partner negaoryx says that most of the time, she follows the aforementioned advice, she recently decided to go another route.

During one of her recent streams, a troll in her Twitch chat asked a very inappropriate question about the color of her underwear, which caused her to call out the user in front of her viewers, claiming that people need to “respect women”.

“What did you expect? Did you expect I was gonna be like, ‘Blue, why do you wanna find out? Here’s my number!’ Like, what do you think people are going to do, my dude? Like, how do you expect this going any other way than how it went,” she said.

While that might have been where the clip would have ended, another chatter quickly tried to deflect by saying that she couldn’t take a joke, which caused her to expertly break down why that excuse doesn’t work.

“The rest of us can still joke, you can’t because you were never joking in the first place, you were just being a misogynistic, sexist piece of sh*t,” negaoryx said. “And then, you don’t like hearing that because someone’s holding a mirror up to you and it makes you uncomfortable because you know you and you know the parts of you that are good. So in your heart, you have to come up with a narrative that makes you feel better about the fact that somebody’s asking you to confront the parts about yourself that you hate the most.”

The streamer uploaded the clip to Twitter and it quickly went viral, gaining over 1.3 million views within less than 12 hours at the time of writing. Most seem to be viewing the rant positively, with multiple members of the games industry chiming in to praise the Twitch streamer for her response to the toxic behavior.

This isn’t the first time negaoryx has gone viral; two years ago, her reaction to a bunny getting killed in Naughty Dog’s post apocalyptic game The Last of Us gained traction across social media, even earning responses from the developers of the game.

While the obvious hope is that her speech will cause trolls to rethink their offensive messages, the chances of that happening is, unfortunately, unlikely – but we can bet future trolls will think twice before deciding to say such things in her chat after one of their own was put on blast.

Entertainment

Ben Askren claims Dillon Danis was “scared” of fighting Jake Paul

Published: 26/Jan/2021 23:49

by Michael Gwilliam
Wikimedia/Instagram/Jakepaul/dillondanis

Share

Jake Paul

With mixed martial artist Ben Askren officially stepping foot into the ring against YouTube celebrity Jake Paul on April 17, the former UFC star has revealed some new information about the origins of the match and how Dillon Danis seems to have ducked the confrontation.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren was officially announced on January 26, with Paul revealing his next boxing opponent on Twitter via a slick poster.

The two had been engaged in social media shenanigans for some time, and after weeks of back-and-forth, Askren officially accepted the challenge on December 22 – and now, the contract is signed.

While that may be all well and good, Ben wasn’t even who Jake originally wanted to match up against, according to Askren.

During an interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Ben delved into how Dillon Danis didn’t want to take the fight. (Segment starts at 3:08)

“Dillon Danis is actually afraid of Jake Paul!” he revealed after claiming that Jake really wanted to fight him. “Legitimately, I’m not messing with you.”

While the conversation shifted, the two returned to the topic of Danis a bit later on. (Segment starts at 28:43)

Jake Paul
Jake Paul has taken the boxing world by storm.

“Dude, Dillon is such a little… can you believe how much of a little bitch this guy is?” Askren laughed. “And how he wants to act like he wanted the fight? I mean listen, Ariel, I will give you this: I don’t want to crap on myself. I was number two. I was not in the driver’s seat. It was Dillon Danis.”

“Dillon Danis is actually scared of a YouTube star! That’s so embarrassing!” the former UFC fighter added.

Danis has, however, denied claims that he’s too chicken to take on a YouTube boxer. On Twitter, Danis shared DMs sent by Jake ,and how he would have preferred a June bout. He also called an offer the YouTuber’s manager sent “pure dog shit.”

As for Askren’s own match against Jake Paul, the former Bellator Welterweight Championship revealed he predicts that he will win by TKO in the seventh round, citing his lack of power as the only reason it will go so deep.

“It’s going to take me some time to beat him down and make him hate his life,” he chuckled.

We’ll have to see if the prediction comes true when the two face off on April 17.