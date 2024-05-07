EntertainmentKick

xQc accuses “insecure” Pokimane & Hasan of being jealous of his success

Meera Jacka
Hasan, xQc, and PokimaneInstagram: hasandpiker / Instagram: xqcow1 / Instagram: pokimanelol

xQc has called out fellow content creators Pokimane and Hasan, claiming that they are “insecure” and jealous of his success.

While playing Rocket League on Kick, Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel took a dig at some of his fellow content creators in the streaming industry. Calling out Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys and Hasan Doğan Piker.

Discussing the beef between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, xQc claimed, “People always stoop to f****** virtue signaling when they’re unsuccessful. Always, because they feel like they deserve more.”

He went on to state that this phenomenon has permeated the streaming industry a “million times,” initially refusing to name any creator in particular.

When accused of being a “p***y” for refusing to give any specific examples, however, xQc quickly gave in; “Sure. At times, Hasan, Pokimane.”

Admitting the issues he had with Pokimane were “in the past,” xQc said his call-out was still “valid” nonetheless.

“That energy comes from a place and a lot of times it’s just insecurity with their own success and it sucks but that’s just the truth,” he explained.

Viewers were not impressed with xQc bringing up “two-year-old drama” to generate content, slamming the streamer on YouTube; “We’re beating a dead horse here, they arent talking about you homie, move on.”

One person claimed he was “resorting to this” due to “falling off,” with another stating Pokimane and Hasan would “forever live rent-free in his head.”

“Rent free is not a strong enough term, bro is completely [brainwashed]. You know it’s bad when even his chat and the comments here are cooking him. He should just retire if he’s that unhappy/bitter.”

About The Author

Meera Jacka

Meera Jacka is a Senior Entertainment and Trending News Writer on the Australian Dexerto team. She completed her undergrad at Curtin University with a double major in professional writing and publishing and creative writing, graduating with Honours in creative writing. A horror fan with a guilty pleasure in reality TV, Meera covers all things entertainment and trending news, with the occasional film and gaming content thrown in the mix. Contact Meera at meera.jacka@dexerto.com

