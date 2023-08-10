Want to know what AFK means when you’re chatting with friends on Roblox? Here’s everything you need to know about the slang term on the gaming platform.

Roblox is a fantastic platform for multiplayer games and thanks to its massive library of titles there’s something for everyone to enjoy. Whether you want an intense co-op experience in Murder Mystery 2 or something more relaxing like trading adorable animals with your pals in Adopt Me! you’re bound to find a game that suits you and your friends.

Thanks to the in-game chat feature in Roblox, you can easily communicate with your friends as you play – but there’s some slang that can be confusing.

AFK is one particular term that you may be curious about, so if you’re wondering exactly what it means, we’ve got everything you need to know right here.

Roblox Corporation AFK is one of the slang terms used in Roblox.

What does AFK mean in Roblox?

AFK means ‘Away From Keyboard’ and it’s an abbreviation used in most PC games including in Roblox.

Simply put, if a player is in the middle of a game on Roblox but they need to step away from their computer for a while, sending an AFK message to their friends is the most efficient way to communicate this.

It’s important to relay an AFK message to your group if you expect to be away from the game for a significant amount of time. This is particularly essential if you’re in the middle of a co-op experience as your team will need to be aware that you won’t be receiving communications or responding to messages until you return.

While being AFK in Roblox is typically a negative thing as being inactive for over 10 minutes will automatically kick you out of a play session, it can also have some perks. If you’re playing Anime Dimensions for example, you can watch episodes of anime in the game’s AFK Gym, and after being AFK in the room for 5 minutes you’ll receive free gold and gems.

That’s everything you need to know about what AFK means in Roblox! For more content, check out our guides and code pages below:

