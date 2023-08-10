Wondering how you can add friends in Roblox? Here’s everything you need to know to enjoy your time on the gaming platform with others.

Roblox is one of the most unique gaming experiences out there thanks to its expansive library of titles. Thousands of creators have the chance to host their games on the platform, and there’s something for everyone to enjoy, whether you’re looking for an action-packed anime game such as My Hero Mania, or a more relaxing title like Pet Simulator X.

Many Roblox games have multiplayer elements to them, and it’s always more fun to play your favorite games with friends however adding others on the platform isn’t immediately obvious, so you may be wondering how to do this.

Without further ado, here’s exactly how you can add friends in Roblox.

Roblox Corporation By adding friends on Roblox you can enjoy multiplayer games together.

How to add friends in Roblox

If you want to add somebody as a friend in Roblox, simply follow the steps below:

Open Roblox and navigate to the search bar at the top of the homepage. Type the username of the person you want to add as a friend into the search bar. Select the ‘People‘ category before hitting enter. Once you’ve found the right profile, click on the username and select the ‘Add friend‘ option. When the other person accepts your request, you’ll be friends on Roblox!

Once you’ve added your friends to the platform, you’ll be able to join them in multiplayer games and chat while playing. This can be done in-game by selecting the chat icon that’s usually found in the top left corner of the page. You can also shortcut to the chat box by pressing the / key, however, this shortcut may not be available in every game you play as the developers have to enable it.

If you’re not in-game yet and want to message your friends, this can be done from the Roblox website by navigating to your friend’s profile and clicking on the ‘Messages’ section that’s located just next to the ‘Add Friend’ button.

There you have it! That’s how you can add friends in Roblox. For even more Roblox content, check out our guides and code pages below:

