Roblox Grimace Shake codes (July 2023): Free cash and credits

Players of Roblox Grimace Shake can enjoy escape the killer-style gameplay based on the viral TikTok challenge. However, you’ll need cash or credits to buy the keys and weapons necessary to protect yourself. To get those for free, redeem these codes in Roblox as of July 2023.

Roblox contains a variety of games that are either based on movies, anime, or other social media trends. A newly viral trend on TikTok is the Grimace Shake challenge, which has spawned a new game on the platform.

Article continues after ad

The trend involves TikTokers drinking a Grimace Shake and then falling to the ground. As if the drink had poisoned them, they are typically encircled by a crime scene.

This has, unsurprisingly, given rise to a slew of related puns, with some dubbing the incident a “Grime Scene” and others labeling Grimace a “Griminal” for his actions. Like its origin, the Roblox game starts with a random player chugging the shake and turning into a killer, hunting other players.

Article continues after ad

For the rest of you, the objective is to stay alive by unlocking areas with keys and using weapons to slow down the killer, both of which cost cash and credits. However, to ease the grind, we’ve got some codes to help you do so as of July 2023.

Contents

Roblox Players need to escape the Grimace Killer by collecting keys and using weapons.

Working Grimace Shake Codes in July 2023

Here’s a list of working Grimace Shake codes:

CODE ITEMS 100likes 10 credits 500likes 50 credits 1000likes 100 credits 1500likes 100 credits 2000likes 150 credits 3000likes 150 credits 5000kthumbs 200 credits 7500kthumbs 250 credits 10kbro 250 credits Finale 500 credits 400kmembers 100 cash 150kmembers Free cash 100klikes Free cash 200kmembers Free cash

Are there any expired codes?

Fortunately, there are no expired codes in Roblox Grimace Shake as of July 19, 2023. Players can use the working codes above in the game to gain rewards.

Article continues after ad

CODE REWARDS – –

However, as soon as a working code becomes inactive, we’ll add it right here, so make sure to check back for such an update.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Roblox Players can redeem codes for free cash and credits in the game.

How to redeem Grimace Shake codes in Roblox

To redeem a working code from the list above in Grimace Shake in Roblox, follow these simple steps:

Open Grimace Shake on Roblox on a Mobile or a PC device. Press the Codes button on the left side of your screen denoted by a gift icon. In the window that appears, enter a working code in the text box from the list above. Press the Submit button to redeem the code. And you’re done! You can now use your rewards in-game.

Make sure to enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above as they are case-sensitive.

Popular among players, the Grimace Shake codes grant users an array of free credits and cash that are useful for upgrading better gear to survive longer in Roblox. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more info on any new codes out there.

Article continues after ad

But there you have it – everything you need to know about Grimace Shake codes in Roblox for July 2023.

For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

The best Roblox games to play in 2022 | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead by Daylight codes | Shindo Life codes | Roblox promo codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Muscle Legends codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | One Piece Millennium 3 codes Roblox music codes | Ro Ghoul codes