How to get All Badges in Roblox Classic Event

Paarth Wadke
How to get All Badges in Roblox The Classic Event

Are you on a hunt for all badges in the Roblox Classic event? Well, you’ve come to the right place. This event, designed to evoke a feeling of nostalgia among Roblox fans, opened its gates on May 23, 2024, and will run till May 28, 2024.

During that period, players will have the opportunity to gather finely crafted badges, tokens, and Tix, of which the latter two can be exchanged for rewards at the Classic hub. Some badges are tricky to get so you can refer to this guide to get them all.

The Classic Hub in Roblox eventRoblox
Complete mini-quests to win all badges.

How to get all Roblox Classic event badges

Here’s a list of all the 46 badges in the Roblox Classic event and how to get them:

The Classic BadgesHow to Get Them
Character DoorsHead over to the race track in the lower section of the hub and find transparent doors with avatars. Stand against them and enter the following names in the chatbox:
– Builderman
– Shedietsky
– Clockwork
– Telamon
– 1x1x1x1
Map ExplorerFind all 6 checkpoint portals in the hub and step through them to activate them.
Ride a Cart in The ClassicFind a cart behind the game portals and complete the ride.
Buried TreasureFind all of the following books across the hub:
– History of Roblox
– Cheezburger The Complete History
– Blue Teapot
– The Tale of Epic Duck
– Robuk
– The Tale of Epic Duck 2: The Reducks
– Roblox for Noobs
– Chemistry
– Skull and Bones
Roblox RacingGo to the race track and complete 3 laps in a Go Kart.
Secret CafeHead over to the cafe and stand against the window. Enter ‘magic mirror’ in the chat box and a room will appear. Enter the room, climb the stairs to the left, and collect the Tix.
Thirst QuenchersOnce you collect the Secret Cafe badge, go to the nearby vending machine and buy a drink. Then, head back to the spawn and hand over the drink to the Helper Bot.
Ye Ol’ GamepassWear the Classic VIP Shirt and go to the huge glass Roblox building. Enter the basement and walk through the VIP door to collect the token.
Complete Obby of GloryBeat Obby of Glory
Complete Obby of DoomBeat Obby of Doom opposite Obby of Glory
Top DodgeballerUnlock the Superball with Tix and hit other players 25 times.
Rocket SecretUnlock the Rocket Launcher with Tix and shoot the Rocket on the gray globe.
In The CloudsHead to the race track and find a red flower next to the starting line. Walk straight ahead of the flower and fall off the map through the clouds. Once you fall on a platform, collect the token for this badge.
Pot O GoldGo to the top of the blue building with yellow stairs and enter ‘rainbow’ in the chatbox. Climb the rainbow stairs and fall through the gold platform to collect the token.
Capture the FlagFind the Red Flag next to the Rocket and carry it to the Blue Flag near the castle next to the volcano. Repeat it twice (three times in total) to get the badge.
Dodgeballer’s DodgeballCollect Tix to unlock in the Event Tracker
Vending Machine CoinCollect Tix to unlock in the Event Tracker
BloxiadeUse a Vending Machine Coin to purchase it at the vending machine (You can only collect one of the four drinks badge)
Bloxy ColaUse a Vending Machine Coin to purchase it at the vending machine.
Chocolate MilkUse a Vending Machine Coin to purchase it at the vending machine.
Witches BrewUse a Vending Machine Coin to purchase it at the vending machine.
Time BombCollect Tix to unlock in the Event Tracker.
Mom’s DogCollect Tix to unlock in the Event Tracker.
Rocket LauncherCollect Tix to unlock in the Event Tracker.
A Bucket Full of SmilesCollect Tokens to unlock in the Event Tracker.
For A Few Buckets MoreCollect Tokens and purchase the Bling Track to unlock in the Event Tracker.
Shawl of FameCollect Tokens to unlock in the Event Tracker.
Shawl That GlittersCollect Tokens and purchase the Bling Track to unlock in the Event Tracker.
The Shady GladiatorCollect Tokens to unlock in the Event Tracker.
Radiant GladiatorCollect Tokens and purchase the Bling Track to unlock in the Event Tracker.
Hot WingsCollect Tokens to unlock in the Event Tracker.
Even Hotter WingsCollect Tokens and purchase the Bling Track to unlock in the Event Tracker.
Star StruckMeet a Video Star Creator in the hub.
Wait, There’s Cake?Meet an admin in the hub.
Developer’s SliceMeet a developer in the hub.
Leaderboard Milestone 0Enter the event
Leaderboard Milestone 1Collect 10% of all Tix and Tokens
Leaderboard Milestone 2Collect 20% of all Tix and Tokens
Leaderboard Milestone 3Collect 30% of all Tix and Tokens
Leaderboard Milestone 4Collect 40% of all Tix and Tokens
Leaderboard Milestone 5Collect 50% of all Tix and Tokens
Leaderboard Milestone 6Collect 60% of all Tix and Tokens
Leaderboard Milestone 7Collect 70% of all Tix and Tokens
Leaderboard Milestone 8Collect 80% of all Tix and Tokens
Leaderboard Milestone 9Collect 90% of all Tix and Tokens
Leaderboard Milestone 10Collect 100% of all Tix and Tokens

That’s everything you need to know about how to get all badges in Roblox The Classic event. For more exciting Roblox content, check out the best music codes and Decal IDs. Finally, if you’re planning to enjoy the event with friends, make sure you know how to enable voice chat.

