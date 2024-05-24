How to get All Badges in Roblox Classic Event

Are you on a hunt for all badges in the Roblox Classic event? Well, you’ve come to the right place. This event, designed to evoke a feeling of nostalgia among Roblox fans, opened its gates on May 23, 2024, and will run till May 28, 2024.

During that period, players will have the opportunity to gather finely crafted badges, tokens, and Tix, of which the latter two can be exchanged for rewards at the Classic hub. Some badges are tricky to get so you can refer to this guide to get them all.

Roblox Complete mini-quests to win all badges.

How to get all Roblox Classic event badges

Here’s a list of all the 46 badges in the Roblox Classic event and how to get them:

The Classic Badges How to Get Them Character Doors Head over to the race track in the lower section of the hub and find transparent doors with avatars. Stand against them and enter the following names in the chatbox:

– Builderman

– Shedietsky

– Clockwork

– Telamon

– 1x1x1x1 Map Explorer Find all 6 checkpoint portals in the hub and step through them to activate them. Ride a Cart in The Classic Find a cart behind the game portals and complete the ride. Buried Treasure Find all of the following books across the hub:

– History of Roblox

– Cheezburger The Complete History

– Blue Teapot

– The Tale of Epic Duck

– Robuk

– The Tale of Epic Duck 2: The Reducks

– Roblox for Noobs

– Chemistry

– Skull and Bones Roblox Racing Go to the race track and complete 3 laps in a Go Kart. Secret Cafe Head over to the cafe and stand against the window. Enter ‘magic mirror’ in the chat box and a room will appear. Enter the room, climb the stairs to the left, and collect the Tix. Thirst Quenchers Once you collect the Secret Cafe badge, go to the nearby vending machine and buy a drink. Then, head back to the spawn and hand over the drink to the Helper Bot. Ye Ol’ Gamepass Wear the Classic VIP Shirt and go to the huge glass Roblox building. Enter the basement and walk through the VIP door to collect the token. Complete Obby of Glory Beat Obby of Glory Complete Obby of Doom Beat Obby of Doom opposite Obby of Glory Top Dodgeballer Unlock the Superball with Tix and hit other players 25 times. Rocket Secret Unlock the Rocket Launcher with Tix and shoot the Rocket on the gray globe. In The Clouds Head to the race track and find a red flower next to the starting line. Walk straight ahead of the flower and fall off the map through the clouds. Once you fall on a platform, collect the token for this badge. Pot O Gold Go to the top of the blue building with yellow stairs and enter ‘rainbow’ in the chatbox. Climb the rainbow stairs and fall through the gold platform to collect the token. Capture the Flag Find the Red Flag next to the Rocket and carry it to the Blue Flag near the castle next to the volcano. Repeat it twice (three times in total) to get the badge. Dodgeballer’s Dodgeball Collect Tix to unlock in the Event Tracker Vending Machine Coin Collect Tix to unlock in the Event Tracker Bloxiade Use a Vending Machine Coin to purchase it at the vending machine (You can only collect one of the four drinks badge) Bloxy Cola Use a Vending Machine Coin to purchase it at the vending machine. Chocolate Milk Use a Vending Machine Coin to purchase it at the vending machine. Witches Brew Use a Vending Machine Coin to purchase it at the vending machine. Time Bomb Collect Tix to unlock in the Event Tracker. Mom’s Dog Collect Tix to unlock in the Event Tracker. Rocket Launcher Collect Tix to unlock in the Event Tracker. A Bucket Full of Smiles Collect Tokens to unlock in the Event Tracker. For A Few Buckets More Collect Tokens and purchase the Bling Track to unlock in the Event Tracker. Shawl of Fame Collect Tokens to unlock in the Event Tracker. Shawl That Glitters Collect Tokens and purchase the Bling Track to unlock in the Event Tracker. The Shady Gladiator Collect Tokens to unlock in the Event Tracker. Radiant Gladiator Collect Tokens and purchase the Bling Track to unlock in the Event Tracker. Hot Wings Collect Tokens to unlock in the Event Tracker. Even Hotter Wings Collect Tokens and purchase the Bling Track to unlock in the Event Tracker. Star Struck Meet a Video Star Creator in the hub. Wait, There’s Cake? Meet an admin in the hub. Developer’s Slice Meet a developer in the hub. Leaderboard Milestone 0 Enter the event Leaderboard Milestone 1 Collect 10% of all Tix and Tokens Leaderboard Milestone 2 Collect 20% of all Tix and Tokens Leaderboard Milestone 3 Collect 30% of all Tix and Tokens Leaderboard Milestone 4 Collect 40% of all Tix and Tokens Leaderboard Milestone 5 Collect 50% of all Tix and Tokens Leaderboard Milestone 6 Collect 60% of all Tix and Tokens Leaderboard Milestone 7 Collect 70% of all Tix and Tokens Leaderboard Milestone 8 Collect 80% of all Tix and Tokens Leaderboard Milestone 9 Collect 90% of all Tix and Tokens Leaderboard Milestone 10 Collect 100% of all Tix and Tokens

That's everything you need to know about how to get all badges in Roblox The Classic event.