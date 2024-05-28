How to get the Thirst Quenchers badge in Roblox The Classic

The Classic event on Roblox is almost over, and lots of players are hurrying to collect all the badges before it ends. While most of the badges are easy to collect, some present a challenge, leaving players scratching their heads in search of solutions.

The Thirst Quenchers is one such badge. The badge’s artwork shows the Helper Bot under a blazing sun and the description says, “Nobody deserves to be thirsty”.

If you’re having trouble getting this badge, here’s exactly how to obtain it.

Roblox / Screenshot captured by Dexerto The Bloxiade drink from the vending machine is important to complete the quest.

Roblox The Classic: How to get the Thirst Quenchers badge

To get the Thirst Quenchers badge in Roblox The Classic event, players must get a drink called Bloxiade from the vending machine and hand it over to the Helper Bot near the spawn. Here’s how to do it:

Enter the game and head over to the floating island with a ship. It’s the one with the disappearing tiles. Once you reach the island, look for a partly invisible blue-colored bridge heading to the cafe. Cross the bridge, enter the cafe, and stand against the window. Now, open the chat box and type ‘magic mirror’. Once the glass disappears, walk in and take the stairs to the left. You will reach a club with a Tix floating in the middle. Grab the Tix and you’ll get the Secret Cafe badge. Now, tap on the Events Tracker button on the left side of the screen and get the Drink Coin for 4 Tix. Walk over to the vending machine in the club and a Bloxiade to get the Bloxiade badge. (Make sure you don’t buy any other drinks). Now, head back to the spawn. Resetting your character from the main menu or jumping into the clouds is quicker. Once you’re at the spawn, head to the Helper Bot and select the Bloxiade from your inventory. Interact with the Helper Bot to get the Thirst Quenchers badge.

The best part about collecting the Thirst Quenchers badge is that you end up getting two additional badges.

